My first contact with Shimizu-san came online. Known as the “Ramen Consultant,” he accompanies nervous diners to one of the most extreme styles of ramen imaginable: Ramen Jiro.

Before we get into Ramen Jiro and its eccentricities, it’s important to note that Shimizu-san offers his consultancy service entirely for free. He even pays for his own bowl of ramen. All he asks is that you cover his train fare if he has to travel far. But let’s rewind. Why would someone need a man to accompany them for a bowl of ramen, no strings attached?

The Yokozuna of Ramen

The reason is that this style of ramen isn’t your typical bowl of noodles. It’s Japan’s heavyweight ramen champ. The yokozuna of ramen. The average noodle portion clocks in at 300 grams for the small size. On top of that, each slice of pork is larger than a deck of playing cards.

The bowl arrives stacked with bean sprouts, garlic and back fat. It’s a mountain of gluttony. And if you don’t finish what you order, you risk invoking the wrath of the master and the Jiroians around you. Yes, that’s what they’re actually called. I have even heard that the staff who work at Jiro restaurants are called martyrs, due to the intense physical toll of regularly eating this style of ramen and the high-pressure environment they endure.

So, all that being said, there’s a logical reason why a man would offer to accompany people to experience this intimidating subculture of Japanese food. Shimizu-san has been acting as a ramen consultant for around five years and continues to make time for it despite his busy work schedule. I reached out to him, and we planned to meet at the famous Jiro restaurant in Mita. It is the Jiro Honten, where it all began.

Jiro Honten

You can see Jiroians lining up outside the shop as early as 8 a.m. By around 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m., the shop usually sells out. When I went with Shimizu-san, we were among the last 10 people to get a bowl, having gone for the dinner session. It’s that popular.

I was the only female in the line, though, and this is why many of Shimizu-san’s customers are women. It can be intimidating to enter a ramen shop where you’re the only female. The inability to finish what you order may also bring judgmental looks from those around you.

One thing I love about Shimizu-san is his humility. He patiently explains the ticket machine and tells you what he likes to order and why. He gives you options but isn’t pushy. He is a good listener. I can see why people ask to meet him, even if it‘s just because they want a companion while eating a bowl of ramen. And that bowl of ramen just happens to be one of the most hardcore styles out there.

Like any cult, Jiro even has its own slang, chants and rituals. As for the strict system, the first choice you have is how many grams of noodles you want when you order. It’s recommended to get the smallest size available, but beyond that, you can hand them your ticket and ask for men hanbun — half the size of a small. Even then, it’s still the size of a regular bowl of noodles.

After ordering, you patiently wait for your ramen to be served. Right before it arrives, you’ll be asked, “Niniku arimasu ka?” — which literally translates to, “Do you want garlic?” But this question is more than just a simple yes or no. It actually opens up a massive dialogue tree about how much garlic, back fat and soy sauce seasoning you’d like in your bowl, plus what kind of vegetables you want.

The easiest response is “sono mama” — meaning the normal amount. However, that normal amount differs depending on the shop. In some places, the standard might include extra back fat, while in others, it could mean no garlic at all.

A Helpful Companion

This is why Shimizu-san is such a helpful companion. He provides clarity on what to expect at each specific location. For my visit, I asked for garlic, vegetables and a little fat. The broth is so rich that they don’t even give you a spoon.

As we waited in line, we chatted. I found out that his customers are a range of all ages and genders. It’s not just curious tourists, but often business women or older men. The vast majority of Japanese people find eating Jiro-style ramen intimidating due to the strict rules, the quiet atmosphere and the pressure inside the shop.

Common fears include not understanding the rules as well as the large portion sizes. Shimizu-san listens to customers’ worries, making it almost like a therapy session. That is why he gets a lot of repeat customers.

When asked why he continues to offer his service for free, he responded with a smile and said he genuinely loves to spread awareness about the unique experience of Jiro ramen. Curious about whether shop owners or other customers provide feedback on his role in guiding newcomers through the strict environment, I learned that the ramen shops have no negative reactions to his tours. They actually see it as free marketing.

He remarked that issues would only arise if someone profited directly from Jiro-style ramen. In many ways, Shimizu-san is a revolutionary for transforming one of Japan’s most intense dining experiences into an opportunity to bridge barriers and build positive relationships.

The Taste of Ramen Jiro

So, what does Jiro ramen actually taste like? The noodles are thick, wavy and barely boiled. Some shops leave them almost raw in the center, allowing the starch to continue absorbing into the soup, infusing every bite with more flavor. The broth is intensely salty. So much so, that many shops don’t even provide a spoon. The sharp shoyu base practically begs for a ladle of optional pork back fat to mellow it out.

As for the pork stock, it has a distinct barnyard funk; a pungent ripeness that comes from cooking the entire pig over high heat. As well as Jiro Honten, Shimizu-san also visits other locations, helping newcomers navigate the subtle differences between Jiro branches and their unique styles.

Whether you’re looking for a wild ride into one of Japan’s most obscure food scenes or a chance to chat with a Japanese local about their passions, I highly recommend reaching out to Shimizu-san and seeing if you can set up a Jiro experience. He can be found on X and Instagram.

