Everyone knows that the only thing worse than an airport layover is an airport layover with bad food. For locals and tourists alike, it’s common to head straight to downtown Tokyo upon arriving in Japan to get a good meal. However, the area around Haneda Airport is a treasure trove of terrific eateries, all without the hustle and bustle of major tourist spots. And ramen is the perfect choice; it’s quick, casual and reliable. Whether you’re heading to the airport to pick up a friend or have a couple of hours to spare between transfers, here are five destination-worthy ramen shops that are within 20 minutes of Haneda Airport.

1. Napoleon-ken

The noodles here are chewy, pillowy, thick and bucket-list worthy for any ramen lover. Napoleon-ken is known for its “kamatama” ramen, which serves its quintessential noodles in a light broth and topped with a raw egg. There are condiments on the counter ranging from fresh ginger to ground sesame and shiitake vinegar. Definitely order a tamafukuro (marinated egg in tofu pouch) as well as extra wood ear mushrooms, free of charge. Napoleon offers a small, medium, or large portion of noodles, making it a solid choice if you’re suffering from jet lag hunger pangs, but your friend ate too many meals on the plane. Just 12 minutes from Haneda, it would almost be a crime to skip Napoleon on your next layover.

For more on Napoeleon-ken, follow them on Instagram.

Address: 4 Chome-15-1 Kamata, Ota City, Tokyo 144-0052

Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., 7 days a week

2. Waka Seimen

Waka Seimen makes its noodles in-house and specializes in kelp water tsukemen (dipping ramen). Every order comes with four different types of noodles and a variety of garnishes. It’s recommended to add a touch of sea salt to the noodles themselves first, to bring out the unique wheat flavors. Then, add a zest of sudachi as you savor the rich pork and chicken soup. Lastly, pour the clear kelp water into the remainder of your soup for a burst of umami. At only 14 minutes from Haneda and open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s an easy choice for breakfast ramen for early morning jet lag cravings.

For more on Waka Seimen, follow them on instagram.

Address: 1 Chome-22-12 Minamikamata, Ota City, Tokyo 144-0035

Hours: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., closed Tuesdays

3. Ramen Butamaro

If a thick soup with lots of flavor is your style, then head to Ramen Butamaro for an unforgettable spicy miso ramen. The chef at Butamaro trained at the famous Kikanbo, the “Devil Ramen” shop in Kanda, and resembles its origins in both appearance and taste. The miso ramen here is creamy, rich and packed with heat. The curly noodles come topped with the most succulent, thick cut pork belly, and it’s worth getting an extra meat order from the ticket machine. Just like at Kikanbo, you can customize your level of both heat and numbing spices when you hand your ticket over to the staff. Butamaro is only 16 minutes from Haneda and is a must-hit for anyone seeking spicy ramen.

For more on Ramen Butamaro, follow them on instagram.

Address: 2 Chome-6-5 Minamikamata, Ota City, Tokyo 144-0035

Hours: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

4. Shinjiko Shijimi Chukasoba Kohaku

For those looking for a refined bowl, visit the Michelin Bib Gourmand shop, Chukasoba Kohaku. It serves a luxurious salt ramen made with freshwater clams shipped directly from wholesalers at Lake Shinji in Shimane Prefecture. The clear, salt base combined with seafood soup results in an umami overload while still being incredibly delicate. You can even buy fresh souvenir ramen on the spot, which makes for an excellent gift for friends and family. Kohaku is only 18 minutes from Haneda and is now on the reservation website, Tablecheck. This makes for easy planning, so you can time your booking with your layover.

For more on Shinjiko Shijimi Chukasoba Kohaku, follow them on instagram.

Address: 2 Chome-1-3 Nishirokugo, Ota City, Tokyo 144-0056

Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., closed Sundays

5. Men’ya Numata

Men’ya Numata boasts a rich and flavorful soy sauce ramen with a luscious layer of chicken oil glistening on the surface. The broth has layers of complexity due to the use of chicken, pork, kelp, mackerel and shiitake. It’s a hearty soup that pairs well with Numata’s chewy noodles and slippery wontons. The interior is cozy and bright with a long wooden counter as well as ample table seating. Check the Instagram page before arriving to see what limited edition ramen is being offered that month. Past selections run the gamut of an Italian fusion peperoncino ramen, a porcini mushroom miso ramen and rich Masala curry ramen. Numata is 19 minutes from Haneda, and a great choice for group dining.

For more on Men’ya Numata, follow them on instagram.

Address: 1 Chome-27-15 Tsurumichuo, Tsurumi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 230-0051

Hours: 11:15 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 9 p.m,, closed Tuesdays

