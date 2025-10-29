Launched by McDonald’s Japan in 2022 due to concerns over plastic waste, paper straws have proved unpopular with customers as they become soggy and soft. With this in mind, the fast-food chain has decided to put an end to paper straws at its approximately 3,000 locations nationwide. From November 19, it will introduce a new lid design made from 100% recycled PET recycled bottles. According to the company website, they open easily and are designed to prevent leakage when being carried around.

Mixed Reaction to McDonald’s Japan’s New Lid Designs

There was a mixed reaction to the news on social media. “Finally,” posted one X user. “However, many people want straws for various physical reasons. As paper straws feel bad on the mouth, please provide plastic straws to those who want them… Since the lids are plastic, I hope the company can be flexible about this.” Another wrote, “I don’t like this. I was hoping for a return to the original plastic straws. Kids will definitely spill their drinks. It sounds stressful for the parents. The Milkshakes will still come with a straw, though, right?”

Eco-Friendly Bags

Also from November 19, all McDonald’s stores nationwide will switch to shopping bags made from 95% biomass plastic. These bags were first introduced at 23 stores in Nagasaki Prefecture (excluding only the Sasebo Base store), starting May 2025. Their durability and usability have been confirmed to be equivalent to the previously used bags that are made from 50% biomass plastic. While this allows customers to contribute to reducing environmental consequences without additional burden, McDonald’s Japan is still asking customers to request no bag or opt for simplified packaging whenever possible to further minimize the impact on the environment.

