The beehive of Shibuya has no shortage of ramen spots, but the most delicious bowls often come with a line that snakes down the block and around the corner. That’s before you even weave your way through the endless crowds just to get there. Only 10 minutes away, however, lies Nakameguro, a scenic Tokyo neighborhood with a fraction of the foot traffic and no shortage of dining and shopping options. Its ramen scene is impressively diverse, featuring both trendy newcomers and beloved classics.

The layout of the neighborhood makes exploring easy, with most ramen shops located within a 10-minute walk of Nakameguro Station. Adding to its charm, the picturesque Meguro River wends its way through Setagaya alongside leafy paths, offering the perfect stroll to work up — or wind down — a hearty appetite.

Read on to discover the best bowls of ramen in Nakameguro.

Ramen Jazzy Beats

The name may ring a bell; Ramen Jazzy Beats opened in 2024 as the offshoot of the well-loved Ramen Break Beats in Yutenji. Tucked beneath the Toyoko train line, the shop sits among a lively mix of watering holes and foodie hideaways. Lanterns glow along the narrow street year-round, while the rumble of trains overhead adds to the atmosphere.

The specialty here is a creamy toripaitan niboshi ramen, blending chicken and dried fish. The chicken lends a smooth, velvety texture, while the niboshi adds a punchy depth. Despite its rich appearance, the broth is surprisingly light, making it easy to finish down to the last drop. The firm, thin noodles provide just the right contrast.

Like its predecessor, Ramen Jazzy Beats shines in presentation. From the elegant noodle fold to the perfectly marinated egg, every bowl arrives as a small work of art. The space itself mirrors that attention to detail, with soft lighting and mellow background music creating an inviting, almost lounge-like feel.

Find location info and hours for Ramen Jazzy Beats on Instagram.

Menya Mikan

When people think of classic Tokyo ramen, they often picture a bowl topped with a pink-and-white slice of naruto, rectangular bamboo shoots, a sheet of nori and a round cut of chashu. The ramen at Menya Mikan captures that same sense of nostalgia, but elevates it through carefully chosen ingredients and precise preparation.

The soup is a traditional Tokyo-style shoyu (soy sauce) broth, made with pork, chicken, mackerel and bonito. A thin layer of chicken oil on the surface softens the flavors, creating a meal that is aromatic yet balanced. Diners can select either thin or thick noodles, both of which complement the broth beautifully. For an extra indulgence, it’s worth adding a slice of their charcoal-grilled pork. This cut contrasts the standard rolled pork belly, showcasing the shop’s attention to detail and how different preparations of pork can transform a seemingly simple shoyu ramen.

The bright interior features 14 counter seats wrapped around a central kitchen, giving guests a clear view of the chefs at work. Opened in 2024, Menya Mikan was created to bring an old-fashioned style of ramen to Nakameguro, an everyday meal that locals could enjoy without pretense. That philosophy is reflected in the modest price point of ¥950 for the standard bowl.

Find location info and hours for Menya Mikan on Instagram.

Teuchi Asama

Rustic and robust, Teuchi Asama is a must-visit for anyone seeking top-tier noodles. With only nine counter seats, the shop gives guests a front-row view of the noodle-making process, where dough is kneaded and hand-cut to order. While most ramen shops rely on machine-cut noodles for efficiency, Teuchi Asama embraces a traditional approach, resulting in chewy, textured noodles that make you wish you had ordered the largest portion available.

The noodles are crafted from specialty Hokkaido wheat, paired with a shoyu blend of four distinct varieties. The broth showcases remarkable attention to detail, built on a base of black Satsuma chicken prized for its rich umami and high amino acid content, as well as for a juiciness that’s locked in during the cooking process. The same level of care is extended to the eggs, which are sourced from Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, where chickens are raised on a specially formulated feed to enhance flavor.

Since opening in late 2024, Teuchi Asama has drawn a steady stream of devoted patrons eager for a taste of its meticulous craftsmanship. The shop may close early once the noodles sell out, so it’s worth getting there relatively early to secure the chance to experience such a special bowl of ramen.

Find location info and hours for Teuchi Asama on Tabelog.

Niigata Sanpo-tei Tokyo Lab Nakameguro

For those torn between mapo tofu and ramen, Niigata Sanpo-tei Tokyo Lab offers the best of both worlds with its signature Mabomen. This decadent dish features thick, chewy noodles blanketed in a rich, spicy mapo tofu. Silky cubes of tofu are simmered in a savory sauce of doubanjiang (fermented broad bean and chili paste), garlic, ginger and Sichuan peppercorns. Guests can customize the spice level to their liking, with the “extra spicy” option reputed to challenge even seasoned chili enthusiasts. A topping of fresh cilantro is highly recommended, as its bright, herbal notes cut beautifully through the dish’s deep, lingering heat.

As the name suggests, the restaurant highlights ingredients sourced from Niigata. It has a direct contract with a rice farm and offers set meals served with freshly milled Niigata Koshihikari rice in addition to ramen. A complimentary bowl of this rice is sometimes available with meals ordered over lunch hour. In the colder months, a special snow crab nabeyaki miso ramen makes an appearance, served bubbling in a clay pot and crowned with a whole crab shell for dramatic flair.

Beyond ingredients, Niigata’s culture is celebrated in the shop’s handcrafted bowls — double-walled, stainless steel, and made using traditional Tsubame-Sanjo techniques — and sake. Connoisseurs as well as the curious would be wise to browse the curated selection of tipples available for pairing.

With 16 counter seats and two tables for four, Niigata Sanpo-tei is the perfect choice for either a solo dinner or a meal out with friends.

Find location info and hours for Niigata Sanpo-tei Tokyo Lab Nakameguro on its website.

Oreryu Shio Ramen Nakameguro Ekimae

Oreryu Shio Ramen is a familiar name across Tokyo, with branches that stay busy well into the night. Before you write it off as another cheap and cheerful chain, there are a few reasons the Nakameguro location stands out.

First, its convenience is unbeatable. The shop sits next to the station, making it possible to finish a bowl and catch a train in just minutes. I’ve personally tested it and can confirm that the transit time clocks in at under two minutes. Second, the menu is impressively varied. From yuzu shio to the tempting spicy miso, diners can find a wide range of options beyond the signature salt-flavored broth. The Oreryu Otokomori ramen, translating to “my own style of manly ramen,” is always a fan favorite. This bowl comes complete with fried chicken, chashu and an egg. Third, the prices remain exceptionally reasonable, particularly for such a popular neighborhood. A hearty bowl of ramen here costs as little as ¥780, offering excellent value for the area.

Lastly, the comfort factor is undeniable. The shop’s deep-fried chicken topping is a highlight: Juicy, tender and perfectly crisp, it turns a simple bowl into a deeply satisfying meal.

Find location info and hours for Oreryu Shio Ramen Nakameguro Ekimae on its website.

