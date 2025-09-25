It’s one of the most popular convenience store items in Japan. Famichiki, the boneless fried chicken sold at FamilyMart, is loved by both locals and travelers alike. Cooked in-store and designed to be eaten with one-hand, Famikchiki is the best-selling item at the famous convenience store, with sales exceeding the 2 billion mark in 2023. The only problem is that when you buy one, you devour it and immediately want another. And then another. With this in mind, FamilyMart has decided to launch the All-You-Can-Eat Famichiki of Your Dreams campaign.

From Hokkaido to Kyushu

Running for just two days this weekend, it can only be enjoyed at 10 select stores nationwide, from Hokkaido to Kyushu. It will feature FamilyMart’s signature Famichiki, as well as the popular spicy Famichiki Red. Customers can enjoy an unlimited amount of both within the 30-minute time limit for ¥1,000. Additionally, buns — up to two per person — will also be provided for those who want to make a burger with the Famichiki. Participants, though, must finish what is on their plate before ordering any more pieces.

With just two sessions a day at participating stores and a maximum of 10 people per session, tickets were, unsurprisingly, like gold dust. Granted on a first-come, first-served basis, they went on sale on September 19, and were snapped up very quickly. Those fortunate enough to get one are being asked to arrive five minutes before their session starts. Anyone more than 10 minutes late will forfeit their ticket. Refillable natural spring water will be provided alongside the Famichiki. Other drinks have to be purchased separately.

About Famichiki

FamilyMart first tested its fried chicken offerings in Okinawa back in 2000. These were seen as the precursor to Famichiki, which was officially launched nationwide in October 2006. Fairly large, these boneless pieces of fried chicken are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Just be careful of the splash when you bite into one. For those who want to take things a little further, it’s worth purchasing some FamilyMart buns with tartar sauce that are designed to be paired with Famichiki to create a makeshift burger.

