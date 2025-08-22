September drifts into Tokyo with the first hints of autumnal reprieve, though summer still lingers in the air like smoke after fireworks. The humidity starts to fade, and change is in motion. If August was about softening and grounding, September asks us to open our hearts to a different chapter in our lives. This month, we have yet another powerful eclipse and retrograde season.

We begin the month with discipline-loving Saturn re-entering Pisces while still in retrograde. This transit reminds us to be patient with life’s lessons, even the ones we thought we’d already learned. Your pre-established boundaries and dreams will feel tested — take this time to address any unfinished business or check whether there’s any actions you’ve yet to take accountability for.

Then, on September 6, Uranus stations retrograde in Gemini, shaking up routines and what we’ve come to consider as the norm. Staying adaptable will be key, as this turbulence builds toward the first eclipse of the season: a lunar eclipse in Pisces on September 7. Emotional and unflinchingly revealing, this eclipse pushes us to release ungrounded illusions, dissolve attachments and surrender to what must end.

If that wasn’t enough, we have a solar eclipse in Virgo on the 21st. This eclipse will feel like a force-quit on the servers that you’ve had running in the background; use the newly freed-up energy to tackle your professional goals and take extra care of your body.

To round out the month, the sun enters Libra, marking the fall equinox. With this, a season of balance begins, but with undercurrents of romance and whimsy. Go reap the benefits of the tumultuous eclipse and retrograde seasons.

This is a month of endings and beginnings, dissolving and rebalancing. Move with purpose, rest when you can and trust that the ground is shifting to hold you more firmly than before.

Keep reading for your sign’s September horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Virgo September Horoscope

Happy birthday, Virgo! This month will mark a vital turning point, and it’ll also put the cosmic spotlight on you. With Mercury, your ruling planet, entering your home sign on September 2, your mind will feel sharper. It’s perfect timing, since you’ll need your wits about you for the solar eclipse, also in your sign, on September 21. This marks a deeply personal transformation; don’t be afraid to step into the next chapter of your life. Change doesn’t happen overnight — go celebrate the person you’ve been becoming all year by doing something fun with your favorite people.

Libra September Horoscope

Balance is your element, Libra, and this month reminds you just how important it is. The solar and lunar eclipse this month will test the things you’ve taken for granted. Even small changes might feel overwhelming at this time, but try to think of it as a chance to enhance your recalibration skills. Mercury moves into your sign on September 18, helping you voice your innermost thoughts. You’ll welcome your solar return on September 22 — ushering in a season of much-needed balance. Mars steps into feisty Scorpio around the same time, bringing the fun. Enjoy your birth month — and the extra dash of drama it brings.

Scorpio September Horoscope

You’re always kind of intense, Scorpio, and this month you’ll feel your passions elevated. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 activates your 5th house of love and creativity, encouraging you to express yourself in deeper, braver ways. The Virgo solar eclipse on September 21 will shift your focus toward networks and community — just as Mars enters your sign on September 22, giving you the firepower you need to take action decisively. Trust your intuition and make space for the people and projects that truly matter.

Sagittarius September Horoscope

Keep your bow aimed at what matters most, Sag: September is a month to clear your mental clutter and get real about your career goals. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 highlights your 4th house of home and foundations, letting you release old emotional patterns that you’ve outgrown. The Virgo solar eclipse on September 21 redirects your attention toward career and legacy, marking a fresh start in your professional path. Don’t be afraid of change or the desire for redirection; eclipses remove what’s unnecessary, so that you can pursue the path that most aligns with you right now.

Capricorn September Horoscope

This month sharpens your sense of purpose, Cap. Saturn, your ruling planet, re-enters Pisces on September 1, reminding you that discipline doesn’t have to be rigid — it can also mean devotion to a higher purpose. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 illuminates your 3rd house of communication and thought, asking you to release outdated belief patterns or worn-out stories you tell yourself. By the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, your 9th house of philosophy and expansion will have undergone a big reset. Travel or spiritual expansion may play a key role in shaping your next chapter. Go out and explore nature, even just for a quick weekend refresh.

Aquarius September Horoscope

This month brings you back to basics, to what’s tangible. With Saturn dipping back into Pisces on September 1, you’ll feel inclined to reevaluate the structures that hold your material life together, including budgeting, commitments and how you value your time. Then, the solar eclipse in Virgo on the 21st lights up your 8th house of shared finances and intimacy, offering a chance to expand your material resources in a way that benefits the people you care for most. Streamline and simplify your priorities, and share your wealth in a way that feels mutual.

Pisces September Horoscope

There’s a lot of cosmic movement that centers on you this month, Pisces. With Saturn entering your home sign and a lunar eclipse taking place in your sign, you can expect a meaningful shift in how you think about your identity, your self-image or even your relationship to your body. By the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, your focus will turn to your partnerships: who you let in and how you show up for them. This month might not be easy, but it’s profoundly clarifying — you are not who you were a year ago or even yesterday, and that’s beautiful as much as it is a little scary.

Aries September Horoscope

We know you love to charge ahead, but try to slow down a bit, Aries. Mars, your ruling planet, is still moving through balance-seeking Libra before it enters Scorpio at the end of the month. As a result, your energy may feel split between collaboration and intensity. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 hits your 12th house of healing and closure; something that you’ve been clinging onto must be released in order to make energy for forward momentum. Use the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, which highlights your 6th house of routines and habits, to take care of your body and mind. Prepare a clean slate so you can move forward in a way that’s sustainable.

Taurus September Horoscope

September encourages you to redirect your steps and pursue genuine happiness, Taurus. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 highlights your 11th house of community and friendships, asking you to distance yourself from connections that no longer serve you. It’s not about cutting people off harshly — it’s about making space for the right ones. Venus, your planetary ruler, enters Virgo on September 19, turning your attention to romance and joy. This is followed by the solar eclipse in Virgo on September 21, which will ignite your 5th house and usher in a fresh cycle of creativity and pleasure. Follow what makes your heart beat faster, and embrace joy unabashedly.

Gemini September Horoscope

For you, Gemini, this is a month to focus on structuring your long-term plans. Mercury, your ruling planet, moves into Virgo on September 2 and then into Libra on September 18, keeping you pragmatic and balanced throughout the month. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 will light up your career sector, possibly bringing closure to professional projects and allowing you to make decisive choices. By the Virgo solar eclipse on September 21, your focus will shift inward, toward your home and emotional foundations. A happy and secure home life can give you the power to confidently present yourself to the world.

Cancer September Horoscope

This month asks to broaden your perspective, Cancer. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 highlights your 9th house of travel and spirituality, urging you to release beliefs or frameworks that feel too restrictive for you now. Mercury moves through both Virgo and Libra this month, helping you communicate your evolving truths with clarity and kindness. The Virgo solar eclipse on September 21 activates your 3rd house of learning and communication, bringing a fresh cycle around how you share your voice. Speak up and teach what you’ve learned — the world wants to hear your insight.

Leo September Horoscope

After your fiery season, Leo, September implores you to slow down. The Pisces lunar eclipse on September 7 will put the focus on your 8th house of intimacy and transformation. Something within — a worry, a pattern or a secret — may surface, asking to be acknowledged and, more importantly, released. Venus enters Virgo on September 19, lending a softer, subtler quality to the love and joy in your life; take this period to notice the beauty that lives in the details. The Virgo solar eclipse on September 21 resets your 2nd house of resources and self-worth. It’s time to recommit to valuing yourself fully — it’s not all about what you give, but what you keep for yourself, too.

