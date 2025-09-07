Eevee is one of the most loved Pokemon of all time, and for good reason — it’s classic and adorable, and with so many evolutions, it has a choose-your-own-adventure vibe that feels much more nuanced and personal than the average starter Pokemon. We all have a Eeveelution that speaks to us, whether you’ve been steadfast since first gen or your heart was stolen by a later release.

Forget your astrology sign — your favorite Eeveelution reveals… a lot about your personality. Let’s get into what your fav says about you.

Vaporeon

If Vaporeon is your favorite, you probably loved playing “mermaids” as a kid, and most definitely partook in the AI mermaid video trend a few months ago. You also probably romanticize coastal living, reposted Brandy Melville aesthetic posts on Tumblr circa 2013 and have longed to join the Shonan surfer lifestyle. There’s something lovably cringe about you, and no one can fault you for enjoying the simplicity of riding the ~wave of life~.

Jolteon

You are a boy. Like, a 12-year-old boy. Or, if you’re not a literal preteen, you’re someone whose sixth-grade obsessions still haunt them — like running with your arms back Naruto-style during recess or teasing your crush because you didn’t know how to talk to them normally. You probably also had a punk phase in high school, and you still listen to your alt playlists to hype yourself up at the gym.

Flareon

You’re a dog person through and through — enough to pick the Eeveelution that looks most like a puppy. Flareon is kind of useless in battle (especially pre–generation IV), but if anything, its adorable attempts at fiery attacks just make it even more lovable. If you are a Flareon person, you think the ideal evening plan is a cozy night in with a movie and a hot cup of tea, especially alongside a furry friend.

Espeon

Admit it, you think you’re better than everyone else. You’re probably smarter than the average person, a touch aloof, have good intuition and like to appear calm. You know it, too, and want people to be a little intimidated by you. You also probably have a hairless cat, or have seriously thought about getting one.

Umbreon

A lot of people’s first impression is that you’re quiet and calm, but what they don’t know is that you’re actually a chronically online meme lord. Your niche cultural awareness is impressive, though only your close friends whom you spam with TikToks would know. You’re probably also a decent gamer and a beast at Super Smash Bros, and you’re definitely really particular about your relatively unpopular main.

Leafeon

You collect Pokemon cards for the aesthetic and have no idea what HP even means. You probably say “I’m just a girl” once a day, even if you’re not a girl (understandable — “girl” is a state of mind). That being said, you’re actually pretty responsible and tough when a situation calls for it; you just don’t care to over-exert yourself. You romanticize the little things, and find tremendous joy in encountering a tiny mushroom or a frog on your walk home.

Glaceon

Grimes and Björk are your heroes. Glaceon has the most iconic hairstyle of the entire Pokemon franchise (the blunt bangs and hime cut, hello?), and its glacial, alt look struck a chord with you, even when you couldn’t quite explain why you were so obsessed with it. You mastered the sharpest winged liner in middle school, and have always felt a little different from everyone else, though you secretly like it that way.

Sylveon

You like cute things — like, to an aggressive degree. Either that, or you’re a drag queen. You have an extensive collection of Sanrio, Ghibli or Disney merch, and can’t stop yourself from bedazzling every clothing item you own. You probably also have a soft soul and feel like the modern corporate lifestyle doesn’t fit your romantic aesthetic.

Related Posts