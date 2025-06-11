Nintendo announced on Wednesday that it had sold a record 3.5 million Switch 2 units worldwide in the first four days after the launch of the console. The astonishing figure surpasses the first month’s sales of the original Switch (2.7 million units) and Sony’s PlayStation 5 (3.4 million units). The former went on to sell more than 152 million units, making it the third best-selling game console of all time, behind the PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo DS.

Switch 2 Sales Predicted To Exceed Company’s Expectations

Last month, Nintendo said that Switch 2 sales would reach 15 million during the current financial year which ends on March 31, 2026. Analysts, however, consider that to be a modest target set by the company. Serkan Toto, CEO and founder of gaming industry consultancy Kantan Games, believes it will sell over 20 million units in the first year. He told CNBC, “All signals prior to launch pointed to significant demand, and I believe we will see further records broken over the next weeks or months.”

The coveted console, which is similar in design to its predecessor, though has a bigger screen and larger, redesigned controllers, was released in most regions on June 5. Around the world, excited gamers lined up outside electronic stores, waiting for the midnight opening. In Japan alone, around 2.2 million people applied for a lottery system to buy the console. Even before it went on sale, Nintendo reportedly started shipping Switch 2 branded “Out of Stock” signs to retailers.

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World was also released on June 5 as the launch game for the Nintendo Switch 2. It has added an open world to the series, providing players with the opportunity to race across a giant connected map from one circuit to another. Other exciting titles include the 3D platforming action-adventure game, Donkey Kong Bananza, which will be released on July 17, and Kirby Air Riders, a new title from Super Smash Bros.’ director Masahiro Sakurai, which will come out later this year.

