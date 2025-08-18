If you’ve ever bought a fancy notebook in the hope that the color-coded pages will magically help you get your life together, Kokuyo has news for you: the “Otona no Yaruki Pen” — Motivation Pen for Adults — is here to encourage you. Retailing for ¥9,900 (roughly $65), it’s selling surprisingly well, inspiring users into actually getting their work done in an age of constant internet distractions.

Pen-Pressure

The idea came from Kokuyo’s earlier hit, the “Shukudai Yaruki Pen” (Homework Motivation Pen) for kids, first released in 2019. It sold better than expected, and adults started sheepishly buying it for themselves. Apparently, the same motivational hacks work as well for fifth graders as they do for people in their 20s or 30s trying to pass a certification exam.

Realizing the sales niche, Kokuyo made a grown-up version. To use the Motivation Pen, simply clip it onto your favorite pen or pencil, and sync it with the official app. The company leveled-up its previous kid’s version, lowering the weight of the device to only 8 grams, and allowing it to attach to a variety of writing utensils.

Every time you scribble, it logs your study time, lights up color-coded “levels of effort” and even rewards you with digital goodies. On the app, there’s a little turtle avatar you can dress up, a board game that progresses as you study and even “Nakama Cards” from other anonymous users to bask in the solidarity of mutual studying. It’s essentially a wholesome and non-judgmental social media site for chronic procrastinators.

Why a ¥9,900 Pen Is Selling Out

The magic isn’t just in the technology, but the psychology. Kokuyo discovered that adults tackling tough exams often feel lonely. Nobody cheers them on when they finally review their tax code, and, more importantly for some, nobody is stern with them when they don’t. The pen fills that void by offering tiny bursts of encouragement and accountability, gamifying the most boring part of being an adult.

When Kokuyo launched the pen on the crowdfunding platform Makuake in January 2025, it expected modest interest. Instead, more than 3,600 people bought in, raising ¥35 million — almost 70 times the goal. It went on general release on May 12 on the official Kokuyo site as well as Amazon and Rakuten, garnering hundreds of high reviews.

The Motivation Pen for Adults might just be a glorified Tamagotchi that watches you highlight textbooks, but the proof is in the pudding: thousands of satisfied users claim the pen works. And in a world where Netflix and doomscrolling lurk around every corner, maybe paying ¥10,000 for a pen that nags you into studying is actually a bargain.

Where To Buy Kokuyo Motivation Pen for Adults

