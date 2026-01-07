Japanese cinema in 2026 looks like it has the potential to extend its reach well beyond domestic box office hits. While anime and franchise adaptations remain cultural mainstays, the year ahead also brings a strong lineup of live-action features and prestige projects with clear international appeal, including festival-friendly dramas and ambitious large-scale productions. For film critics and casual movie-goers alike, these are the Japanese movie releases to have on your radar this year.

Look Back

Release Date: 2026 (Date TBA)

Directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, Look Back is a live-action adaptation of an acclaimed one-shot manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and stands out as one of the most anticipated Japanese films of the year. A tragically powerful coming-of-age story, the film follows two young women bound together by their shared love of creating manga, battling rivalry and eventually profound loss. Koreeda’s reputation as one of Japan’s most internationally celebrated filmmakers all but guarantees festival attention, making this a title likely to travel far beyond Japanese cinemas.

Love on Trial

Release Date: January 23, 2026

A sharp, socially resonant drama, Love on Trial is a piercing gaze toward Japan’s idol industry, centering on a young pop star sued by her agency for violating a strict no-dating clause. A courtroom drama and cultural critique, the film taps into the ongoing conversations around autonomy, fame and institutional control in Japan’s celebrity culture.

Kyojo: Requiem

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Kyojo: Requiem serves as the theatrical conclusion to the widely popular Kyojo franchise, unfolding as the second half of a two-part movie finale, with Kyojo Reunion, released globally on Netflix on January 1, 2026, and moving to cinemas with Requiem in February. Starring Takuya Kimura as the formidable police academy instructor Kimichika Kazama, the film chronicles the grueling final stages of police training, where cadets are pushed to their psychological and physical limits.

Hodonaku, Owakare Desu

Release Date: February 6, 2026

This quietly devastating human drama centers on a young woman working as a funeral planner tasked with helping families say their final goodbyes. With its restrained storytelling and focus on emotional labor, Hodonaku, Owakare Desu explores themes of death, dignity and compassion in a way that feels universally resonant.

Paris ni Saku Étoile

Release Date: March 13, 2026

Set in France in 1912, Paris ni Saku Étoile, also known as L’étoile de Paris en fleur, follows two Japanese girls pursuing their dreams in a foreign city at the height of the Belle Époque. The story centers on Fujiko, an aspiring painter constrained by expectations of marriage, and Chizuru, a samurai-born naginata prodigy drawn to ballet. Reunited by chance, the two support each other as they navigate prejudice and ambition.

Directed by Goro Taniguchi (One Piece Film: Red) with character designs by Katsuya Kondo (Kiki’s Delivery Service, Ponyo), and written by Reiko Yoshida (Violet Evergarden), the film brings together an impressive creative team that is sure to gather anime and Ghibli fans to theaters.

A New Dawn

Release Date: March 6, 2026

A New Dawn (Hanarokusho ga Akeru Hi ni) is an animated feature film by director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, who is known for his work on Your Name and The Garden of Words. Set in a post-disaster landscape inspired by the aftermath of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, the film follows a group of young people whose lives revolve around a fireworks factory that is facing closure. It explores themes of loss, resilience and self-discovery.

Kingdom V

Release Date: 2026

Continuing the epic historical saga, Kingdom V brings sweeping battle sequences and political intrigue back to the big screen. While rooted in popular source material within the country, the cinematic ambition of the franchise has increasingly attracted attention outside of Japan, especially among fans of historical epics and large-format action cinema.

Sakamoto Days

Release Date: April 29, 2026

Premiering during Golden Week, Sakamoto Days blends action, comedy and character-driven storytelling in a live-action format. The story centers around a retired hitman who is pulled back into a violent world.

Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of the Mermaid Island

Release Date: Summer 2026

Expanding the beloved Chiikawa universe, this feature film leans into the comedic yet surprisingly dark storytelling and adorable charm of the beloved franchise, which is hugely popular in Japan and has a growing international fanbase.

Grotesqqque

Release Date: 2026

An experimental anthology film created by animator Atsushi Nishigori and acclaimed animation studio CloverWorks, Grotesqqque stands apart from conventional releases by blending surreal visuals and darkly imaginative storytelling. Its bold artistic approach and unconventional structural style position it as a potential cult favorite.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Movie – Tears of the Blue Sea

Release Date: February 27, 2026

The second theatrical release for the Reincarnated as a Slime franchise arrives with an original story supervised by creator Fuse, shifting Rimuru’s world toward a seaside setting and a new large-scale conflict. Produced by 8bit animation studio, Tears of the Blue Sea (Soukai no Namida-hen) expands the series’ nation-building fantasy with higher cinematic stakes, and is set for a Japan release on February 27, 2026, alongside plans for a worldwide theatrical rollout by Crunchyroll.

Doraemon: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil

Release Date: February 27, 2026

A long-running cultural institution, Doraemon returns with its 45th theatrical venture set beneath the sea. While firmly aimed at family audiences, the franchise’s global recognition ensures continued international interest, particularly across Asia.

Bonus: 2025 Carry-Overs Worth Watching in 2026

Kokuho

A sweeping kabuki drama that became a domestic phenomenon, Kokuho pairs lavish production with an intimate look at ambition, legacy and traditional performance. It has recently gained popularity overseas.

10Dance

Released globally via Netflix, 10Dance blends romance and competitive dance with charismatic performances from its lead actors. Adapted from a hit manga series, the film’s accessibility and physicality helped it find an audience far beyond Japan and among dance communities.

Two Seasons, Two Strangers

Winner of the Golden Leopard at Locarno, Two Seasons, Two Strangers remains one of the most critically acclaimed Japanese films of recent years. Its quiet, contemplative tone and universal emotional themes have made it a favorite on the international arthouse circuit, with continued screenings and discussions expected well into 2026.

Rental Family

Directed by Hikari, Rental Family has continued to draw international attention following its late-2025 release. Inspired by Japan’s real-life family rental services, the film stars Brendan Fraser as an American actor living in Tokyo who becomes involved with a company that provides stand-in relatives for those in need.

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