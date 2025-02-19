Tokyo Tower is one of the most popular landmarks in the world for filmmakers. That’s according to a recent “Movie Locations Report” by Giggster, an online platform that, among other things, allows renters to search for specific film-friendly spots. Using IMDb’s advanced search, the report revealed the US, the UK and the world’s most cinematic states, cities and landmarks.

Unsurprisingly, California is the most cinematic state, appearing in more than 380,000 movies. New York City, though, has featured in more films than Los Angeles. When it comes to landmarks, Hollywood Boulevard tops the list, ahead of Capitol Hill and Central Park. In the UK, meanwhile, the most popular cinematic landmarks are all in London: Tower Bridge, King’s Cross Station and the Tower of London.

The most popular movie setting outside the US and the UK is Madrid, featuring in almost 55,000 movies. Tokyo places second on the list, appearing in 36,620 films. Within those films, Tokyo Tower can be seen in 91 of them. It ranks fourth in terms of global cinematic landmarks, behind the Sydney Opera House, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum.

About Tokyo Tower

A communications and observation tower in the city’s Minato ward, Tokyo Tower was designed by Tachu Naito, known for his earthquake-proof buildings. He was inspired by the Eiffel Tower, though his construction would be slightly taller. When the final bolt of the 90-meter antenna was hammered in on October 14, 1958, Tokyo Tower, at 333 meters, officially became the highest freestanding tower on the planet.

One of the most famous movies to feature Tokyo Tower was The Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman. It can be seen in the distance behind Zojoji Temple. In the 1967 James Bond film, You Only Live Twice, we see a helicopter passing the tower. It also featured in several kaiju movies, beginning with Mothra in 1961.

Related Posts