The buzzsaw roar of Chainsaw Man is echoing through theaters across Japan — and the numbers prove it. Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc, which opened on September 19, has officially surpassed ¥54 billion in box office revenue in just 24 days, drawing an audience of 3.55 million moviegoers nationwide. What was initially projected to be a solid ¥50 billion run has instead blown past expectations, securing the film’s place among this year’s biggest domestic hits.

Distributed by Toho and shown in 421 theaters across Japan, the movie’s opening weekend set the tone for its domination. On its first day alone, it drew 272,000 viewers and earned ¥4.2 billion. Within ten days, the film had crossed the ¥29 billion mark, and by its third weekend, the Reze Arc stormed through ¥43 billion before finally reaching its current milestone.​​

A High-Voltage Love Story with Explosive Power

Adapted from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s genre-defying manga, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc picks up right where the acclaimed anime left off. The story follows Denji — the broke, chainsaw-armed devil hunter — as he meets Reze, a mysterious girl whose charm hides a deadly secret. What begins as a tender love story spirals into a tragic, high-octane confrontation that fans of the manga have long been waiting to see animated.

The newly released post-premiere trailer teases a glimpse of Reze’s bomb transformation — a moment fans have described as “goosebumps-inducing” and “worth the ticket alone.” The emotional intensity and dynamic animation have reignited praise for studio MAPPA’s signature cinematic style, blending horror, beauty and heartbreak in equal measure.

From Cult Manga Hit to Box Office Phenomenon

Since debuting in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, Chainsaw Man has carved out a place in modern manga history. The series boasts over 30 million copies in circulation worldwide and was crowned No.1 in the 2021 rankings of Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!). Its blend of dark humor, raw emotion and surreal violence made it a cult hit — one that has only grown since the 2022 TV anime and stage adaptation.

With Reze Arc, MAPPA has transformed one of the manga’s most emotionally charged storylines into a cinematic event that’s both tragic and breathtaking. Fans and critics alike are hailing it as one of the studio’s strongest works to date.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc is now playing in theaters across Japan. Keep up with new updates on the movie’s official website.

