This summer, curry-loving gamers are in for a treat. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds has joined forces with Japan’s beloved curry chain, CoCo Ichibanya, for a nationwide campaign that brings the thrill of the hunt straight to your plate.

Running until August 31, the “CoCo Ichi Hunter” campaign invites diners across Japan to complete a series of three real-life “quests,” unlocking exclusive prizes and limited-edition content along the way. The face of the limited-time campaign is “NeCoichi,” a mischievous new curry-themed Palico character.

A Three-Quest Feast for Fans

Just like in Monster Hunter, participants are encouraged to take on quests, but with a delicious twist.

Quest 1: Eat Like a Hunter

Dine in at a participating CoCo Ichibanya and spend ¥1,000 or more to receive an original Monster Hunter coaster. To claim your prize, show the dedicated reward screen on the campaign website or simply ask for a coaster. Designs are random, quantities are limited and certain locations may not offer the gift, so be sure to hunt wisely.

Quest 2: Keep the Receipt

Every receipt for a qualifying in-store or takeout purchase over ¥1,000 can be entered into a lottery for exclusive merchandise. While delivery and retail items are excluded, your everyday curry order might just turn into a rare find.

Quest 3: Join the Hunt on X

Follow CoCo Ichi’s official X account and keep an eye out for the nine special campaign posts. If each reaches 10,000 reposts, everyone will unlock a set of Monster Hunter-themed SNS icons, headers and mobile wallpapers. And for those who help spread the word, there’s a chance to win a ¥1,000 CoCo Ichi meal voucher.

Where To Play

The campaign is available at most CoCo Ichibanya locations nationwide, with a few exceptions including select stadium and event-based branches. A full list of participating stores is available on the official campaign site.

Whether you’re a seasoned hunter or just in it for the spice, CoCo Ichi Hunter offers a playful and flavorful way to celebrate two of Japan’s favorite things: role-playing games and curry.

