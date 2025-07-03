When FamilyMart announced its latest Pokemon collaboration featuring everyone’s favorite evolution Pokemon, Eevee, and its beloved Eeveelutions, we knew we had to put these limited-edition treats to the test. After all, everyone in the office — and let’s be honest, pretty much everyone everywhere — has a soft spot for the adorable Eevee and all its evolutions.

Wanting to try everything, we hit up multiple FamilyMart locations, only to discover what many Pokemon fans already know: these collaborations are popular. Not every store carries the complete stock and some items fly off the shelves fast.

Case in point — we couldn’t get our hands on the Sylveon Charm Peach Gelatin Drink anywhere, and despite purchasing multiple items that should have qualified us for the exclusive acrylic keychains, every store we visited had already run out, leaving us with nothing but our taste test haul and a promise that we’ll be back for more.

Eevee & Pikachu Chocolate Banana Frappé (¥350)

Like any frappé you can buy at FamilyMart, you can find these in the freezer section along with all the frozen drinks and smoothies. Just pop them into a smoothie maker machine, make sure you remove the plastic lid before you press start and wait until the hot milk is poured into the drink. Grab a straw or a muddler stick and stir until it’s well-mixed.

The Verdict: Perfect for a sweltering summer’s day. You can definitely taste chocolate chips mixed in with the sweet, banana-flavored mixture. The drink melts pretty fast, so you’ll have to be quick. The banana mix was sweeter than expected, but it was pleasant overall.

Vaporeon, Jolteon and Flareon Colorful Chicken Salad Sandwich (¥430)

You can’t really go wrong with chicken, egg and greens. Each Eeveelution represents a different sandwich component: Fire-type Flareon is the bright red tomato sauce, Electric-type Jolteon is the fluffy tamago egg salad and Vaporeon, we’re pretty sure, is the extra lettuce (it makes sense if you think about it as the greens were doused with water).

The Verdict: This is a solid chicken salad sandwich that happens to look incredibly Instagram-worthy. The flavors work well together without being revolutionary, but the portion size is relatively small compared to the other convenience store sandwiches — think of it as the perfect breakfast sandwich rather than a full-blown meal.

Glaceon’s Blizzard Ramune Warabimochi (¥168)

For the uninitiated, ramune is Japan’s iconic soda — a fizzy, slightly sweet drink that comes in a distinctive glass bottle with a marble stopper. Warabimochi, on the other hand, is a traditional Japanese confection made from bracken starch, creating a jelly-like texture that’s typically served with a soybean powder dusting.

The Verdict: Yes, it’s blue. But if you’re a fan of ramune’s distinctive fizzy flavor, this little treat will win you over. Plus, we were in for a bit of a surprise when we had it — instead of the uniform smooth, gooey texture you’d expect from traditional warabimochi, we were hit with random crunchy sugar crystals that pop in your mouth. Plus, the aroma of soda was quite strong.

‪ Leafeon Razor Leaf Roll Cake (¥178)

If we’re being completely honest, this was the undisputed star of our taste test. Wrapped in impossibly fluffy sponge cake and filled with delicate matcha-infused whipped cream, this roll cake was gone in seconds.

The Verdict: We sliced this beauty into several portions for the team to try, and the reaction was unanimous praise. Light and mildly sweet, it also has that gorgeous swirled matcha pattern that makes it almost too pretty to eat. Almost. The connection to Leafeon through the matcha “leaf” flavor is also quite clever.

Sylveon Charm Peach Gelatin Drink (¥268)

Sold out everywhere we looked, this was the one that got away. From the official images, this appears to be a peach jelly drink with real fruit pieces, packaged in two different adorable designs. Sometimes the most wanted items are the ones you can’t have, and this Sylveon drink has achieved legendary status in our minds purely through scarcity.

Umbreon and Espeon Towel in pouch (¥2,000)

A part of FamilyMart’s surprisingly popular Convenience Wear collection, these are towels that transform into adorable Umbreon and Espeon head-shaped pouches. At ¥2,000, they’re definitely the premium item in this collaboration, but they could come in handy during Japan’s sweltering summers.

The Final Verdict

Does the FamilyMart Eevee collaboration live up to the hype? Absolutely, but with the caveat that your mileage may vary depending on what you can actually find in stock. If you’re keen on tasting them all as well, purchase two qualifying items, and you’ll earn stamps on the FamilyMart app to unlock exclusive prizes.

Get two stamps, and you’ll receive a special present code for the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) Pocket containing 12-pack hourglasses and 12-challenge hourglasses, which are invaluable for speeding up your card collection progress in the game. Get four stamps and enter the lottery draw. You might even win one of the highly coveted Umbreon and Espeon towels for free.

Purchase two collaboration items in-store, and you’ll be rewarded with exclusive acrylic keychains while supplies last. These limited-edition keychains began with the designs of Male Eevee alongside Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon and the fairy-type Sylveon.

On July 1, the second wave was introduced featuring Female Eevee accompanied by the remaining evolutions: the psychic Espeon, the dark Umbreon, the grass-type Leafeon and the ice-type Glaceon.

The campaign runs from June 24 to July 14, 2025. The stamp collection period extends to July 18, 2025. Pokemon TCG Pocket present codes must be redeemed by August 31, 2025. All prices above include tax.