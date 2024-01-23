We’re all bracing for the last bit of cold this winter season, but thankfully, the worst is nearly over. The month of love is bringing about some calm and routine, and romance planet Venus and action planet Mars form a conjunction on February 22, which bodes well for all our love lives. After an explosive January to kick off the year, February will feel like a time where you can let your hair down. Settle down with all the manifestations and resolutions you grounded yourself in during Capricorn season, and let yourself float this airy Aquarius season.

Keep reading below for this month’s monthly horoscopes, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Aquarius February Horoscope

Happy birthday, Aquarius! Now that the sun has returned to your sign, you’ll be feeling more in tune and understood this month. You’ll be able to express yourself easily as well, with communication planet Mercury entering your sign on February 5. You can expect some action in your love life as well, when Venus and Mars join forces later this month in your home sign. Don’t overthink things and take your (perhaps soon-to-be) special someone on a dinner date.

Pisces February Horoscope

Use this calmer month to focus on your health, Pisces. As Mercury conjuncts with dreamy Neptune on February 2, you’ll find yourself able to communicate everything you’ve been ruminating on lately. Prioritize time alone during this reflective period and reset how you approach your daily routine. By the end of the month, when you welcome your solar return, you’ll be grateful for all the internal work you’ve done. An evening or an afternoon coffee with your own company will be just what you need to reset any old habits you want to shed.

Aries February Horoscope

This month is a time for calm and healing for everyone, but particularly for you, Aries. The comet Chiron, known as the healer of the night sky, aligns with the North Node on February 19 in your sign. Since the North Node is associated with finding your spiritual purpose, this means you may be able to take care of yourself in a way that might not have been possible previously. Find time for self-care (without having to break the bank) and spread your abundant energy and love.

Taurus February Horoscope

You’re going to find yourself feeling restless this month, Taurus. Mars and Venus will propel you forward in both your professional and romantic life, but don’t forget to relax. Wealth and love will come to you as long as you’re open to them. Try to practice some breathwork to calm your mind if you feel like it’s racing.

Gemini February Horoscope

This month might be a little tough for you, Gemini. During fellow air sign Aquarius season, you’ll want to do things on the fly, but it’s likely that you’ll feel bogged down by your personal and professional obligations. The good news is that things will look up for you in the latter half of the month. Lean on your friends and family, especially leading up to the full moon in Virgo on February 24, when you can shed some weight off your shoulders. Consider checking out some of Tokyo’s best museums with a friend to get some social time and feel refreshed.

Cancer February Horoscope

Lean into the unique and new perspectives that Aquarius season brings, Cancer. You’ll find that you can express yourself with renewed creativity and confidence, especially around the new moon in Aquarius on February 9. Inspiration is all around you, but you can start with digging into your reading list.

Leo February Horoscope

You’ll feel your creativity and confidence firing up this month, Leo. On the flip side, you’ll feel a slight lull in your social life, which might be weird for a firecracker like you. A little alone time can be helpful, though, especially during this period of astrological calm. Take a break from your usual social weekends and consider a trip to an onsen for some much-needed solo or one-on-one time with a special person in your life.

Virgo February Horoscope

We know how much you love to be right and in-the-know, Virgo, but Aquarius season brings some mystery and spontaneity into your life. You might even feel uncertainty to be surprisingly alluring for you this month. Plus, there’s a full moon in your sign on February 24, which will let you see things clearly, even if you don’t feel as grounded as you’re used to. Get comfortable with not knowing everything, and embrace the spontaneous side of life by trying something you usually wouldn’t, like listening to a different genre of music.

Libra February Horoscope

You love weighing your pros and cons, Libra, but it’s time to get decisive this month. You might find yourself faced with quite a workload, so listen to your gut instincts and move through your tasks swiftly. You’re sure to succeed as long as you’re focused, and you can still have some fun by leaning into the romantic vibes the month of love brings. Channel energy and motivation by keeping warm and surrounding yourself with kawaii goodies.

Scorpio February Horoscope

This month will be a great time to connect with your family, Scorpio; you’ll be able to take advantage of Mercury’s communicative powers to express your emotions clearly with those you care about. You’ll also find love creeping into your life in unexpected ways this month, as Venus mingles with innovative Uranus on February 7. Let yourself revel in the sweetness of love month with some rom-coms (it’s ok, we know you secretly adore them).

Sagittarius February Horoscope

In fellow philosophical Aquarius season, you’re going to feel in tune with yourself and your surroundings, Sag. The quirkiness that Aquarius’s solar return brings will infuse your love with spontaneity. You might feel things getting extra romantic on February 17 when Venus conjuncts transformational Pluto — just don’t let a dreamy possibility sweep you off your feet too quickly, even if a new development feels exciting to you. Take this time of excitement to explore with a fun day trip, either solo or with your special someone.

Capricorn February Horoscope

As messenger Mercury meets spiritual Neptune, you’ll find yourself communicating and connecting effectively this month. This also means people will want to lean on you, and you might start to find the weight of trust a little heavy. Don’t forget to set boundaries — remember that doing so is an act of care. You need to be strong on your own feet before you can lift others up. Whether it be vibey art or music, escape into a quiet dreamscape if you ever feel a need to slip into your own world.

