On January 16, 2024, the Toranomon Hills Station Tower opens 20 new stores and eateries. With 70 different establishments now available, from restaurants and cafés to izakaya and bars, there’s something for everyone on the various floors of one of Tokyo’s most stylish skyscrapers.

Toranomon Hills T-Market

As you enter Station Tower from either the Ginza Line or Hibiya Line, you step into the foyer of the T-Market, the basement area of the building that houses quick eateries, such as Crazy Pizza, Hawaiian burger joint Pacific Stand-In and many more. For those looking to luxuriate a little longer, Bar Español Picar welcomes guests to enjoy exquisite Spanish tapas, with offerings of whisky at Trad Whisky Bottle Bar Den Toranomon or sake at Kakuuchi Kan for a final tipple. This basement market is also home to the Ovgo Baker BBB, selling freshly baked, plant-based banana bread.

Cozy Cuisine on The Second Floor

Head up to the second floor where the Washoku Nichijousahan provides the comfort of Japanese home cooking, prepared to an impeccable standard with the best ingredients possible. Paired with specially prepared rice, the food here is sufficiently extraordinary – despite the restaurant containing “ordinary/daily” in its name. There’s also an accent on green tea with exclusive tea cocktails available. In an innovative culinary reinterpretation, tea is also used in two signature fish dishes — carpaccio with hojicha tea seasoning acqua pazza (renamed acqua pa-cha) steamed and seasoned with green tea.

On the same floor, you can also enjoy European cuisine and craft beer at The Grill Toranomon. Offering all-day dining, the menu features a variety of different grilled dishes, as well as fresh oysters and other seafood appetizers at the Raw Bar.

Culinary Creativity on the Fourth Floor

Up on the fourth floor top-quality dining bars await. With twenty different establishments available for visit, you’re spoilt for choice by this array of delicious food. What sets these restaurants apart is the creativity that has informed so much of the cooking.

Lampada, for example, takes inspiration from European cuisines: try their Foie Gras Oden, replete with daikon and miso. Round the corner, Falò+ uses fermentation techniques and charcoal grilling to imbue their food with an additional depth of flavor – try the specialty porchetta seasoned with powdered miso and charcoal salt.

From the gyoza at Mania, to the coffee at Croisée, the fourth-floor smorgasbord will leave you wanting more.

Whether you’re after a delectable date night, or a place to grab a tasty bite during a busy day of shopping, the mélange of meals available at Toranomon Hills Station Tower makes it the perfect place to satisfy any and all of your culinary cravings.