This has to be one of the most powerful collaborations we’ve seen yet. Sanko, a Fukuoka-based beverage manufacturer, has just announced its new drink “Raoh Energy” made in partnership with the classic manga series, Fist of the North Star.

An Energy Drink To Power You Up

This collaboration comes in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of one of the most legendary battle manga in history. To really capture the spirit of the series, the cans are handsomely decorated all around with references from the story. This includes Raoh’s last words and his most famous quote, “I do not have a single regret… for the life that I have lived.” The can is also predominantly decorated in black and white manga panels to help you relive some of the key moments in Fist of The North Star.

Raoh Energy is available in two flavors. The first is Raoh Energy Mango, which has notes of tropical fruit, while the other is Raoh Energy Amaou, which has hints of Japanese strawberry. Both drinks have other flavorings and vitamins, plus the all-important caffeine.

About Raoh

What might surprise manga fans the most is that this drink doesn’t feature protagonist Kenshiro but rather Raoh, the main antagonist of the series. Similar to Kenshiro, Raoh is also one of the inheritors and practitioners of Hokuto Shinken but uses it for his own benefit — to become the most powerful martial artist of all time.

He is among the most fearsome fighters in the Fist of the North Star universe, with only a handful of characters like Kenshiro, Toki and Kaioh standing as rivals to him. Once you understand how ruthlessly powerful he is, having him as the face of a badass energy drink just makes perfect sense.

