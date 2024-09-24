It would be no exaggeration to speak about the immense impact the manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, has had on the wider community. In fact, a character from the series named Himmel the Hero even inspired someone to take action and help during a knife attack incident in Taiwan. While not quite as heroic, you can now hydrate (and maybe drink some liquid courage) like the heroes from Frieren thanks to the series’ latest collaboration with Karada Sukoyaka Tea W+.

Spilling The Frieren Tea

A limited edition collaboration bottle featuring characters from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will go on sale throughout Japan starting October 7. Eight different bottle designs have been created, all based on characters from the popular manga by Yamada Kanehito and Abe Tsukasa. Four of the designs are particularly special, as they were created just for this collaboration. Six of the characters are from the Heroes Party, including the original crew of Frieren, Heiter, Eisen and Himmel plus the new cast Stark and Fern. The remaining two are special characters from the Aura the Guillotine Arc: the demon Aura herself and the human ruler, Graf Granat.

Tea Bonuses

The Frieren frenzy doesn’t stop there as there’s an extra campaign for purchases made between October 7 and December 8. As Karada Sukoyaka Tea W+ is part of the Coca-Cola Company, you can use the Coke ON app to scan the code on the back of the bottle caps of these teas. Through this, you’ll be able to collect stamps on the app and progress through Frieren’s adventure, witnessing the original story.

Scanning these bottle caps will also help you accumulate points which will put you in the lottery to win prizes such as more Frieren goods or up to 1,000 PayPay points. Merch includes a wooden bento box with an intricate design of Frieren on the cover as well as a dark blue tote bag with the iconic shot of Frieren getting eaten by a mimic chest.

Where To Get The Frieren x Karada Sukoyaka Tea W+ Collaboration

Starting from October 8, these bottles of tea will be available for purchase nationwide such at your local convenience store or supermarket. Check the official website for more details and how you can also order them online.

