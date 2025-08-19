The online shop Premium Bandai has unveiled a Demon Slayer lingerie collection that lets fans lounge, snooze or binge-watch in comfy, character-inspired sets. They’re perhaps not suitable for confrontations with terrifying mythical beasts, but these sleep sets are perfect for bedtime battles against insomnia.

Pre-orders run until August 31, with sets shipping out this December — just in time to cozy up in anime-approved comfort. Because demon slayers deserve their beauty sleep, too.

Character-Inspired Sets

The collection features three designs, each drawing inspiration from a fan-favorite character. Tanjiro’s set reimagines his iconic green-and-black checkered haori in feminine silhouettes. Nezuko’s version is pastel and sweet just like the beloved oni, echoing the patterns of her pink kimono (bamboo muzzle not included). And Shinobu’s butterfly-themed set captures the elegant lilac tones of the Insect Hashira.

Each design comes in several options: a night bra and underwear set, a cami nightgown, sleep shorts, an off-shoulder top and kinchaku-style drawstring bag and headband set. Prices vary per item, with the most expensive product being the underwear set, retailing for ¥6,160.

What’s the Hype About Demon Slayer?

If you’ve been under a rock the past five years and somehow missed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba craze, it’s one of Japan’s biggest pop-culture phenomena of the past decade. The manga has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, the anime regularly tops global streaming charts and its 2020 film Mugen Train became the highest-grossing movie in Japanese history, its record only recently broken by the new Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film.

With the killer combination of stunning visuals, elaborate world-building and lovable characters, Demon Slayer has gone from hit series to full-blown cultural phenomenon — enough to warrant an entire lingerie set for its very devoted fans.

Related Posts