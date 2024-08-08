The only thing more important than anime itself are anime openings. Since the early years of anime fandom, openings have been a staple part of the community with many launching the careers of the singers and bands that are behind them. Dandadan, a popular manga serialized in the Shonen Jump+ app, is set to begin streaming its anime on Netflix this October. However, thanks to one Japanese leaker, the internet has got a sneak peak into the show’s opening credits.

The Opening Leak

On October 6, following a Netflix leak, episodes of various series were leaked onto X (formerly known as Twitter) including Dandadan’s opening theme alongside six of the first episodes. At the time of writing, the episodes seem to have been taken down but the opening theme is still available for viewing. It begins with a cool mix of character close ups with a distinctively psychedelic color palette alongside the song “Otonoke” by Creepy Nuts.

While there has been speculation around who the leaker is, many point towards someone at Netflix Japan due to the Japanese dialogue and lack of subtitles. The copies appeared to be low quality with hardcoded timestamps, further implying that they aren’t final and are still within the production pipeline.

It’s a shame that this has happened before the creators intended the series to be seen, but let’s hope this does not disrupt the production schedule of the highly anticipated show.

About Dandadan

Dandadan is a 2021 Japanese manga series by Yukinobu Tatsu. The plot revolves around two high school students Momo Ayase and Ken Takakuran. Ayase believes in ghosts but not aliens, while Takakura believes in aliens but not ghosts. In a challenge to determine who is correct, Ayase is abducted by aliens who accidentally release her psychic powers. At the same time, Takakura is possessed by a spirit that gives him the ability to enter a demonic state. The stories continue as the two go on adventures fighting both aliens and spirits alike.

