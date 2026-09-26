On this day in 1954, one of the largest peacetime maritime disasters in history occurred along the Tsugaru Strait. More than 1,100 people lost their lives when the Toya Maru ferry sank off Hakodate during a powerful typhoon. The death toll was only a few hundred fewer than that of the Titanic, yet outside Japan, the disaster remains largely unknown. Its sinking left a lasting mark on the country and strengthened calls for a permanent link between Honshu and Hokkaido, ultimately contributing to the construction of the Seikan Tunnel.

Typhoon Marie Approaches

The disaster began with Typhoon Marie, a powerful storm that formed over the western Pacific. It struck Japan on September 26, 1954, passing through Kyushu and the Honshu region of Chugoku before moving northeast through the Sea of Japan at extraordinary speed. It then reached Hokkaido, bringing torrential rain and violent winds. The Tsugaru Strait, the narrow stretch of water separating Hokkaido from Honshu, was particularly vulnerable. Ferries crossed the strait daily, but the worsening weather was beginning to make the route treacherous.

The Toya Maru, a railway ferry carrying passengers, vehicles and train cars between Hakodate, Hokkaido, and Aomori city in Honshu’s northernmost prefecture, was due to make its regular crossing of the Tsugaru Strait that afternoon, scheduled to depart Hakodate at 2:40 p.m. However, delays in transferring passengers and railway cars from another ferry, followed by a power failure that left the ship-to-shore bridge stuck, prevented the ship from leaving on schedule. By around 3 p.m., with conditions deteriorating, the captain decided to call off the departure.

The Calm Before the Storm

The ferry remained alongside the pier, continuing to take aboard passengers and railway cars. Then, shortly after 5 p.m., the weather around Hakodate seemed to improve dramatically. The wind weakened, clouds broke and the sun appeared, creating the impression that the worst of the typhoon had passed. But the improvement was deceptive. The wind soon shifted and began strengthening again, while the atmospheric pressure remained dangerously low. Despite this, the captain announced that the ship would depart at 6:30 p.m.

Other vessels in Hakodate were still waiting out the storm, while ferries in Aomori had also held back from sailing. At 6:39 p.m., with 1,314 people aboard and 12 railway cars on its decks, the Toya Maru finally left the dock. Almost immediately, it encountered severe winds and enormous waves. Just after 7 p.m., the captain ordered the anchors dropped in an attempt to hold the ship in place. They failed to hold properly in the violent conditions.

The Final Hours

The anchors began dragging across the seabed, leaving the Toya Maru at the mercy of the storm. Water entered the engine room through the vehicle deck, causing the engines to stop and leaving the ferry without power. Unable to maneuver, the Toya Maru ran aground on Nanae Beach, on the outskirts of Hakodate. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the crew sent an SOS. Minutes later, the ferry rolled over and sank in the shallow waters several hundred meters offshore.

Of the 1,314 people believed to have been aboard, only 159 survived. The exact death toll is difficult to establish because some passengers boarded at the last minute, while others canceled their trips just before departure. Among the dead were hundreds of Japanese civilians and an advance party of American soldiers. There was also Dean Leeper, an American missionary who gave his life jacket to a Japanese child as the ferry sank, sacrificing his own chance of survival.

A Final Act of Courage

Leeper, who was working in Japan to promote the Young Men’s Christian Association, boarded the Toya Maru to travel to Sendai after completing his activities in Hokkaido. According to his son, Steven, Leeper refused to give in to fear as the ferry sank and instead helped those around him. Speaking to The Yomiuri Shimbun, Steven said he was proud of him, adding, “I hope people won’t forget my father, who saved the life of another person by sacrificing his own.”

The Toya Maru was not the only ferry lost that night. Typhoon Marie wreaked havoc across the Tsugaru Strait, sinking four other ferries operated by Japanese National Railways. In total, the five vessels claimed more than 1,400 lives. The scale of the loss would soon prompt questions about what had gone wrong and whether anything could have been done to prevent it. This ultimately inspired a massive overhaul of maritime protocols, fundamentally reshaping the future of Japanese transit.

The Road to the Seikan Tunnel

The disaster served as a critical turning point for the Seikan Tunnel. While preliminary geological surveys began in 1946, the project had largely been treated as a distant, technically daunting dream. Following the calamitous loss of life in the Tsugaru Strait, public and political willpower shifted, prompting Japanese National Railways to drastically expedite its studies in the following years. While the complex undersea link would not officially open until 1988, the 1954 tragedy transformed the tunnel from a speculative proposal into a matter of urgent national priority.

Ultimately, the Toya Maru disaster remains etched in history as “Japan’s Titanic.” It was a catastrophe of staggering proportions that forced a total reimagining of public safety. Today, trains pass beneath the Tsugaru Strait through the Seikan Tunnel, linking the islands the Toya Maru was attempting to connect that September evening. For the people aboard the Toya Maru, however, there was no second journey — their crossing ended in the darkness off Hakodate.

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