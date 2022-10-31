Relax, Refresh, Repeat: Japan Island Escapes for Any Occasion

We are happy to announce the release of the very first edition of TW Island Guide, sister mag to Tokyo Weekender, which has been keeping Tokyoites informed and entertained since 1970. This guide covers islands all over Japan, from tiny, uninhabited dots in the ocean to unfamiliar territories in Tohoku and Hokkaido, as well as the typical bright white sand beaches of the Okinawan archipelago. Additionally, enjoy a collection of travel stories, as well as a few cultural deep-dives featuring Japanese gods and the country’s most prolific poets.

As you dive into some of Japan’s best remote getaways, pair your experience with some island-based sounds from artists like Mongol800, Miz and more. Listen to the full playlist.

Click the image below to read TW Island Guide.

Want more travel recommendations? We have curated guides with off-the-beaten-track recommendations for Chubu and suggested itineraries for Kyushu.