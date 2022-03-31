The team behind Tokyo Weekender is proud to share the 2022 edition of Kyushu Weekender. Every year, we travel to Japan’s southwestern region to bring you travel inspiration revolving around Kyushu’s seven prefectures: Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Miyazaki, Nagasaki, Oita and Saga.

Kyushu, one of the main four islands that constitute Japan, possesses some of the most fascinating areas and prefectures of this diverse and eclectic nation. Many foreign residents and Japanophiles may well know Kyushu from the great English writer Alan Booth’s seminal 1985 travelog The Roads to Sata, an astounding piece of journalism and widely acclaimed as being one of the best ever pieces of writing about this region and Japan as a whole.

Kyushu Weekender delves deep into the culture and spirit of this beautiful region and showcases the array of activities and ways of life that have been enchanting visitors for centuries. From the living history of Miyazaki and the artisanal ceramics of Saga, to Kagoshima’s shochu culture and the intricacies involved in the global startup hub of Fukuoka, Kyushu Weekender strives to give visitors an informed and entertaining lowdown on everything that makes this one of Japan’s cultural and business hubs.

Flip through the pages of Kyushu Weekender below.

Sponsored Post