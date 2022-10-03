Fuji Speedway: Luxury Lodging Meets Motor Racing

In the world of motorsport, few names ring with history like Shizuoka Prefecture’s Fuji Speedway. Established during the 1960s, the circuit has played host to a number of Japan’s most famous racing events for decades, including Formula One.

Located among the foothills of Mount Fuji, Fuji Speedway is truly one of a kind, with majestic views of nature in all directions that can now be enjoyed from the luxurious new Fuji Speedway Hotel – the first ever property in Japan under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

Mountains, Motorsport and Elegant Accommodation

Fuji Speedway Hotel combines views of Japan’s most famous mountain with proximity to Fuji Speedway – it’s situated trackside – to create accommodation perfect for both the automotive enthusiast and those who are simply searching for a special getaway. The unique blend of motorsport and hospitality makes it a must-stay for anyone, and an experience to look back on for years to come.

Refined Style and Dog-friendly Facilities

With a variety of luxury options spread across an impressive 120 rooms, including 21 incredible suites and five private, dog-friendly villas, Fuji Speedway Hotel has something for everyone.

With modern finishes and marble bathrooms, the generously sized rooms offer the perfect place to relax and unwind, while floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies allow guests to either breathe in the beauty of Mount Fuji or look out across the world-renowned Fuji Speedway from a novel viewpoint.

The villas, located away from the main building and boasting private showcase garages, also feature dog terraces, showers and walking paths, allowing guests to enjoy the surrounding area along with their dogs.

All rooms are fitted out with features designed to make time spent at Fuji Speedway Hotel as comfortable and relaxing as possible. This includes everything from 55-inch 4K televisions and complimentary Wi-Fi to Nespresso coffee machines, Shizuoka green tea and, of course, a minibar.

Locally Sourced Contemporary Casual Dining

Creating an atmosphere of luxury that complements its spacious suites and villas, Fuji Speedway Hotel offers guests a variety of gourmet dining options. Here, particular focus has been applied to the use of locally sourced ingredients, allowing guests to experience the true taste of Shizuoka.

At the Italian restaurant Trofeo, guests can dine all day in a trattoria-style setting, enjoying a semi-buffet or à-la-carte menu of delicious signature Italian dishes designed to pair perfectly with the fine Italian wine and coffee on offer.

Nearby in the lobby, Trofeo lounge serves smaller meals for breakfast, lunch or an evening snack. Enjoy your selection while admiring incredible views of Mount Fuji.

Robata Oyama offers diners the chance to experience a contemporary take on the Japanese tradition of fireside cooking known as robatayaki. Here, a menu of premium meat, fresh seafood and delicious seasonal vegetables is prepared before you at the central show kitchen and comes complete with a selection of beer and sake designed to pair perfectly with your meal.

At Bar 4563, guests will find the ideal space in which to wind down with a crafted cocktail or Japanese whiskey. This mood-lit, speakeasy-style bar boasts an outdoor terrace, walls of model cars and an incredible communal table shaped like a Formula One car.

For those who’d rather relax and enjoy a meal in the comfort of their own room, Fuji Speedway Hotel also provides room service with a menu of both local and international cuisine, crafted using the freshest seasonal ingredients.

Health, Wellness and Pampering Opportunities

Fuji Speedway Hotel cements itself as a location not only to escape and unwind but also to revitalize and rejuvenate with Omika Wellness & Spa. The facility is the perfect place for guests to focus on health and wellbeing.

Located in a stand-alone facility, Omika Wellness & Spa features an indoor pool, indoor and outdoor onsen, and a spa – some of which offer breathtaking views of Mount Fuji – as well as a 24-hour gym for those keen to incorporate a workout routine into their stay.

With a spectacular view of Mount Fuji, staying guests can get up and flow with yoga lessons conducted on the rooftop terrace available every week. Reservations are required, and bear in mind that an indoor space is used in winter. Don’t worry if you forget your fitness gear as rental wear and shoes are available.

A History of Motor Racing

Located on the first and second floors of the Fuji Speedway Hotel is the Fuji Motorsports Museum. Here, guests can immerse themselves in over 130 years of automotive history. Approximately 40 race cars from around the world are on display, offering an incredibly unique look at the world of motor racing and how it has evolved up until today.

At the Fuji Motorsports Museum’s official Fan Terrace, guests can enjoy a coffee while taking in panoramic views of Fuji Speedway. For those looking to take home a memento of their time at Fuji Speedway Hotel, rare books and original merchandise are available for purchase.

Exploring Beyond the Speedway

To provide guests with a chance to discover the surrounding area at their own pace, Fuji Speedway Hotel comes equipped with an on-site e-bike rental service. Staff can provide information regarding suggested routes and locations of interest, allowing you to make the most of your time enveloped in the natural beauty of Shizuoka.

The prime location of Fuji Speedway Hotel also means that a number of other outdoor attractions are easily within reach, including the picturesque Fuji Five Lakes, Fuji Safari Park and its awe-inspiring animals and Fuji-Q Highland, the thrill-seeker’s paradise.

More Info

Fuji Speedway Hotel

645 Omika, Oyama-cho, Sunto-gun, Shizuoka Prefecture

Traveling by car, Fuji Speedway Hotel is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes from Tokyo, 2 hours and 40 minutes from Nagoya, and 20 minutes from the Gotemba Interchange on the Tomei Expressway.

Bookings can be made either by phone at +81 5-5020-1237 or online.

Photos by Ben Cooke

