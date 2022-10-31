Mountains and Motorsport: Experiencing the Fuji Speedway Hotel

Luxury hotels always set out to provide a certain standard for their clientele. Spacious accommodation, fine dining and the opportunity for relaxation are often found within the walls of these establishments. But every once in a while, something truly exceptional comes along and stands out as more than a hotel but an experience. The Fuji Speedway Hotel, part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, is one such place.

Located trackside at Shizuoka’s world-renowned Fuji Speedway, a circuit that has hosted racing royalty for decades, the Fuji Speedway Hotel is a finely tuned combination of luxury and motorsport that leaves its guests immersed and enamored throughout their stay.

A World of Racing

What sets Fuji Speedway Hotel apart is the plethora of activities and experiences on offer both within and immediately adjacent to its grounds.

Firstly, the Fuji Speedway itself. Here, not only can you spectate with a bird’s eye view, but for those with wheels of their own, the track is open to the general public at intervals on selected days. With the pace set by a safety car, guests can head out for three laps of this prestigious circuit.

For those who prefer to be let loose behind the wheel, adjacent to the Fuji Speedway is the Auto Paradise Gotemba. At this professional go-kart track, you can test your racing skills amidst a backdrop of forest and rolling hills.

Giving you the chance to get out and soak up the surrounding nature, Fuji Speedway Hotel also offers e-bike rental, allowing visitors to explore the area at their own pace and even ride the circuit on which the Tokyo 2020 Olympics cycling road races took place.

Inside Fuji Speedway Hotel, the motorsport immersion continues with the Fuji Motorsports Museum, where visitors can explore two floors of racing history dating back over a century. Some of the world’s most famous race cars are on display, allowing you to get up close and personal with priceless artifacts of high-speed history from a variety of manufacturers.

Also within the hotel, guests can book a fully immersive racing simulator. With force feedback and true-to-life controls, the system is so realistic that professional race car drivers use it to polish their own skills during the off season.

Detailed Dining

Expressing an incredible attention to detail, the dining options throughout Fuji Speedway Hotel provide not only delicious fares but a beautiful representation of Shizuoka and its fresh produce.

With a strong focus on the use of locally sourced ingredients, lunch at the trattoria-style Trofeo delivers traditional Italian dishes ranging from a rich mushroom risotto with shaved parmesan to a freshly made Margherita pizza topped with Nanatomi Mozzarella.

For breakfast, Trofeo also offers a traditional Japanese bento set alongside an egg-based menu consisting of an eggs benedict BLT and pancakes, all of which are complimented by the option of a western-style buffet.

Dinner at Robata Oyama offers a contemporary take on traditional Japanese fireside cooking. With an open-style kitchen that allows diners to watch their meal progress from individual ingredients to a beautifully presented dish, there’s a certain sense of immersion here rarely seen in a restaurant. The use of seafood caught the very same day ensures a level of incomparable freshness.

To round out an evening at Fuji Speedway Hotel, head to Bar 4563. Motosport-inspired decor and furniture in ambient lighting create the perfect setting to relax and enjoy a nightcap. With a broad menu consisting of beer, wine and sake, as well as unique cocktail creations like the Amela Tomato Martini, all can be enjoyed while taking in views of the nearby Mount Fuji before bed.

Luxury With Options

Keeping in theme with a focus not only on luxury but the comfort of their guests, the variety of room options at Fuji Speedway Hotel ensures accommodation to suit all needs.

The spacious Circuit View Room creates a home away from home for visitors, with plenty of space to spread out and relax while overlooking the Fuji Speedway from a view like never before. Amenities abound with a selection of coffee and green tea, while a large bathtub offers the perfect spot for a well-deserved soak after a day of activities.

Similarly, the Mount Fuji View Room comes equipped with the same luxuries and amenities, but facing towards Mount Fuji, provides guests with a truly majestic view of Japan’s favorite mountain.

Catering to those with four-legged family members, dog-friendly suites are also available within the hotel. These rooms come equipped with a dog pen, food and water bowls and other pet products to ensure pooches enjoy their time at Fuji Speedway Hotel as much as their people.

Rejuvenate and Restore

No luxury getaway would be complete without the opportunity to relax and recharge, and once again Fuji Speedway Hotel delivers.

At Omika Wellness and Spa, guests can unwind during their stay at the gym, pool, onsen, or sauna. But for those looking to truly indulge themselves, the variety of personal spa treatments cannot be missed.

These treatments, including options of a full body oil massage or a moon pearl facial, begin with a purifying foot massage using a carefully selected blend of salt, tea and sake sourced locally in Shizuoka. Treatments take place amidst a calm, private setting of mood lighting and specifically catered ambient music, ensuring that you leave the Fuji Speedway Hotel feeling rejuvenated, revitalized and ready to come back.

Create Your Own Experience

Whether you’re a thrill seeker or simply in need of a picturesque escape, with so many options and experiences available, a stay at the Fuji Speedway Hotel can easily be made your own. With accommodating staff and incredible attention to detail throughout, there are memories to be made at every turn.

To experience your own stay at the Fuji Speedway Hotel, book via their website.

Sponsored Post