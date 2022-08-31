Shop Japan: 28 Must-buy Treats and Sweets for Japanese Food Lovers

We travel all over Japan to discover and draw attention to products and services that represent Japanese culture but that also appeal to a global audience. Below is a roundup of savory treats and ingredients as well as ready-to-eat sweets for all fans of Japanese food.

Domestic Tambaguro Kuromame Series by Shiga Shoten Co., Ltd.

An essential item in Japanese food culture, these simmered black beans are seasoned carefully to enhance the natural flavor and are produced with the utmost care to food safety to ensure a high-quality dining experience.

¥389–¥946. Buy here.

Kinkon Junmai-Ginjo “Edo Sake Oji” by TOSHIMAYA CORPORATION



As the only sake suitable for Shinto deities enshrined at Tokyo’s two major shrines, it is no wonder this sake, brewed with locally grown Kinuhikari rice and a rare Edo yeast, has won several national and international awards.

¥1,265–¥5,060. Buy here.

Meiho Ham by Meiho Tokusanbutsukakou Kabushiki Kaisha

By staying true to its traditional methods of manufacturing which require skilled artisans to manually process fresh, domestically sourced pork leg, this pressed ham is unarguably a unique product.

¥826–¥1,134. Buy here.

Oumiseki Brown Rice Vinegar by TANKAISU Co., Ltd.

Sake is first brewed from brown rice sourced from farmers local to Shiga Prefecture which then becomes the main ingredient for this stand-out vinegar, smooth in taste and high in nutritional value.

¥650–¥2,160. Buy here.

Smoked Seasoning Series by KANDA KAMEKICHI

Perfect as a gift on special occasions to loved ones who prefer the comfort of home but also a luxurious experience, this series of smoked seasonings comes bottled in gorgeous white opal glass and packaged in a traditional checkered pattern.

¥864–¥1,080. Buy here.

Just Add Hot Water Osuimono Soup Series by HIMONOMARU

This soup series features four seafood flavors, kaki, uni, shijimi and asari. Not only are these concentrated soups good as are but they can also be added as seasoning to other dishes such as pasta or mixed rice.

¥1,383–¥1,944. Buy here.

Onsen Yudofu by HIRAKAWA FOODS COMPANY

Hot spring water derived from Ureshino Onsen in Saga Prefecture comes as a set with this tofu which allows it to be enjoyed in a variety of ways such as using the broth of the tofu as for the base of soy milk hot pot.

¥3,240–¥4,320. Buy here.

Junmai Daiginjo Domaine TAKA by NAGAYAMAHONKE SHUZOJO CO., LTD.

Much thought is given to the history of sake brewing and cultivation of the rice used to brew this sake. The sake brewery staff are committed to growing the rice from scratch to ensure a high-quality product from start to finish.

¥2,420. Buy here.

Best of Tomatoes Series by Cercle CO., LTD.

Certified vegan, additive-free and dangerously delicious, this series of three tomato products, a clear tomato soup, a gazpacho soup and ketchup are perfect for health-conscious, tomato lovers. All these products can be transported without refrigeration.

¥540. Buy here.

MITSUHIME Natural Honey by kuma bee farm

Unheated, unmixed, additive-free and produced entirely in-house, this natural honey comes in various flavors such as the Mikan Tangerine Flower Song or The Kumano Trail Forest, each of which boasts its own unique and distinct palate.

¥1,400–¥2,400. Buy here.

UMAMI COLA by UMAMI COLA Inc.

Amazake, a traditional fermented rice drink often drunk for its nutritional and aesthetic value, is used as a base in this healthy, medicinal cola drink. A variety of herbs and spices as well as Okinawa’s shekwasha citrus fruit are blended in to complete this unforgettable drink.

¥1,750–¥3,400. Buy here.

Noufuku Apple Juice by With Farm Co., Ltd.

People with disabilities participate in the production of this apple juice which simultaneously creates jobs and delicious apple juice. A prime example of successful cooperation between the agriculture and welfare sectors.

¥1,800–¥4,800. Buy here.

Fruit Amazake Series by KOUJIWADAYA CO., LTD.

This brewery has always been dedicated in upholding the safest standards of production even more so after the nuclear meltdown in Fukushima caused rumors which harmed local farmers. This fruit-flavored amazake series restores faith in local produce.

¥350–¥4,320. Buy here.

Ume Soy Sauce by Okubo Jozoten

Produced by a brewer in the business since 1905, this soy sauce that pairs with just about anything, is brewed traditionally with the finest, homegrown ingredients only, making it an ideal staple for any kitchen.

¥648. Buy here.

BROWN RICE NOODLE by Natural Rice Field Satoiro

These naturally-grown, gluten-free, allergen-free, additive-free, non-GMO rice noodles come in three varieties and are not only excellent for overall health but also contribute to environment conservation by applying natural rice cultivation methods.

¥380–¥426. Buy here.

NINKI-ICHI GREEN NINKI ORGANIC JUNMAIGINJO by NINKI INC.

Certified organic in Japan, Canada and in the EU, this exquisite sake is brewed in a 100-year-old cedar wooden barrel, a traditional Japanese craft. This brewery produces only ginjo sake and is handcrafted. Enjoy chilled or lukewarm.

¥1,628. Buy here.

WHISKY THE FUJISAN by Millex Japan Co., Ltd

This malt and grain-blended whiskey with a mellow aroma and rich taste originates from Yamanashi Prefecture and is sourced from polished spring water in Mount Fuji’s unique basalt layer region. It is best enjoyed over ice or as a highball.

¥2,420. Buy here.

YAMANASHI KAJITSU Premium Line Straight Grape Juice by HILLS FIRM Inc.

Grapes are selected by designated farmers and are overseen by a sommelier to ensure the purest, highest-class quality grape juice. Each bottle is wrapped with washi paper and stamped with a hand-carved hanko seal.

¥6,480–¥16,200. Buy here.

The Original TATIN SAND by APPLE & ROSES COMPANY JAPAN

With one Kogyoku apple per sandwich, these original tarte Tatin sandwiches from Nagano Prefecture are rich and crispy. With this sandwich cookie, enjoy a taste of Nagano’s rich food culture.

¥1,950–¥3,120. Buy here.

TETSUNOMOTO COOKIES by Bakery Naninani

This raw-materials-themed cookie set inspired by Muroran City which is also known as “steel city” is made from Hokkaido-sourced ingredients with no added sweeteners or preservatives making these a safe and natural treat.

¥180–¥2,160. Buy here.

Kagurazaka Chocolat by LEGAME Kabushiki Kaisha

With chocolate from Belgium, Hokkaido butter, eggs from Tokushima and salt from Miyazaki, this chocolate delicacy is the creation of a popular restaurant owner based in Kagurazaka. The salt adds an element of surprise and is undoubtedly an excellent gift to represent Kagurazaka.

¥5,000. Buy here.

Yokohama BrickStreet by WISHBON Co., Ltd.

Rare caramel mixed with savory roasted almonds sandwiched between cookies to make for a tasty treat from Yokohama. The cookie sandwich treat has gone through many adaptations in the past 20 years to accommodate trends whilst staying true to its roots.

¥600–¥1,080. Buy here.

Chocolate Petals Series by shodai bio nature (agricoeules Co., Ltd.)

These delightful petal-shaped chocolates come in 12 varieties which coincide with each month to illustrate the colorful beauty of nature’s changing seasons. The chocolate used is fair trade and aims to bring awareness to the laws of nature.

¥4,104–¥4,320. Buy here.

Nama Momiji Manju by NISHIKIDO CO., LTD.

A popular souvenir from Hiroshima, this manju comes in three types of fillings, koshian (smooth red bean paste), tsubuan (chunky red bean paste) and matcha-flavored red bean paste. Chewy and moist, this gift is sure to be a hit with your loved ones.

¥130–¥4,300. Buy here.

Cafe de Oranget by HITACHIFUGETSUDO Kabushiki Kaisha

Fans of firm jelly will not want to miss out on trying this modern take on yokan, a traditional Japanese dessert made of red bean paste, agaragar and sugar. Best enjoyed coffee which draws out the citrus and rum aromatics.

¥1,404. Buy here.

Kagamino Horori Cookie by Wakana L.P.

Completely handmade in-house and with a texture surprisingly soft, these cookies, made with wheat flour and Belgian chocolate, can be enjoyed at room temperature which makes for a softer bite or chilled which allows for a crispier experience.

¥1,074–¥3,285. Buy here.

tabino ondo by HINODEYA SEIKA CO., LTD

Born out of adaptation to travel restrictions due to Covid-19, these crackers allow the consumer to sample tea flavors from various locations in Mie Prefecture. With over 60 years of experience, these confectionery makers are well-versed in creating an excellent product.

¥680–¥778. Buy here.

Sweet Bean Paste Ball by Special Matcha Sweets Store Kaminari Issa

Typically, many may associate matcha with bitterness however because these sweet bean paste balls are made from a blend of the highest quality tea leaves, they are less bitter and more vibrantly green.

¥980–¥1,380. Buy here.

All featured products are part of Omotenashi Selection, a project that brings together fine handcrafted items from around Japan and shares them with international audiences. Browse the full Summer 2022 brochure.