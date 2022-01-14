Japan’s 2022 Cherry Blossom Forecast Released

It’s official: Tokyo’s cherry trees are expected to be in full bloom by the end of March, according to the recently released 2022 Cherry Blossom Forecast, courtesy of the Japan Meteorological Corporation (JMC). The forecast is based on predictions following the first blossoms (kaika) to the full bloom spectacle (mankai) in over 1,000 viewing spots from Hokkaido to Kagoshima.

The much-anticipated season was severely affected by Covid-19 in Japan but this doesn’t mean that we can’t enjoy the cherry blossoms as they are. Instead of large gatherings, consider planning some socially-distant walks around your neighborhood.

The first bloom in Tokyo is estimated for around March 23. The full bloom is expected to hit the capital at the very end of the month. Updates on estimated dates will be posted on the Otenki Navigator, as well as on the Sakura Navi app.





