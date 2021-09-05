Adam Richman, the revered host of Man vs Food, famously said: “A good spicy challenge strikes a balance between flavor and fear.” There are many health benefits to the consumption of spicy foods including improving your metabolism and cardiovascular wellbeing.

Despite Japan’s world-renowned prestige in the culinary arts, those who prefer their food packing a punch might find themselves very underwhelmed by the soy and vinegar-centric foods that hold prevalence here. It can be an arduous and frustrating pilgrimage to look for vendors that truly scratch your itch for spicy foods. Many a hot-food enthusiast can relate to the struggle of finding products and foods that are marketed with the big “激辛” (geki-kara, extremely hot) and yet only offer a mild and rather pathetic tingle.

To this end, let’s celebrate some of the heroes of heat and buccaneers of burn who have set up shop in Japan. These spicy restaurants in Tokyo are serving some of the greatest tasting spicy foods with intense flavor.

Marhaba Pakistani food is made under the authentic halal license. The intensely flavorful cuisine is made from scratch with imported spices directly from Pakistan, guaranteeing that this isn’t one of your usual ambiguous Nepali, Bengali or Indian restaurants that are so prevalent in Japan. Don’t expect the old vat of microwaved curry with a bit of sriracha sauce here.

Boasting its mantle as the first 100 percent halal restaurant in Japan since 1990, this is an establishment steeped in both flavor and history. The backbone behind this fine eatery are the guys at Al-Flah, the oldest wholesalers of halal foods in Japan. If any readers are looking for supplies to cook at home, you can check out their marketplace here.

The fiery kings of curry, Karahi, Jalfrezi and Biryani are truly amazing in Marhaba. You will struggle to find any curries of this quality and rich flavor anywhere else in Japan.

Where: Palace Garden Milano, 2−63−6, Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku

When: 11am—3pm | 5pm—10:30pm (Mon—Sat) | 11:30am—9pm (Sun and holidays)

Akai Tsubo are so confident in their ability to make food that is red-hot, the owners decided to put several customer reaction videos on the company’s homepage. The concept is: “Spicy dishes that are not bound by Korean and Chinese cuisine.” They use domestic ingredients and chili peppers, resulting in a very distinctive and unique spicy food experience.

The health-conscious will be delighted to hear that this place uses only the freshest and most exotic chilies from all around the world. Not beholden to one type of chili or cuisine, the Akai Tsubo team are Scoville maestros, delving into a vast array of different chilies and dishes.

Where: 2-10-9 Kajichou, Chiyoda-ku

When: 11am—9:30pm (Mon—Sat) | 11am—4pm (Sun)

Panda Hotpot is a new arrival to Japan but is already picking up some intense steam in the Chinese community. With amazing prices and authentic Chinese food, uninfluenced by the Japanese palette, the restaurant’s customer base is almost completely Chinese.

Chengdu in Sichuan is known for pandas, spicy food and great people. Panda Hot Pot brings this experience to Ikebukuro with nothing lost in translation. Moreover, the panda isn’t just in the name — this restaurant is brimming with statues and oil molds of the titular bear.

For those who have WeChat, you can join the public group that will tell you about the specials for each day. Spicy prawn, chili tofu, duck — the list is endless. With a very affordable and varied all-you-can-eat menu, Panda hotpot will tickle anybody’s tastebuds.

Where: 1-38-1 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku

When: 12pm—8pm

With a motto of “ramen to delight all senses,” you are getting a full-house experience when visiting Kikanbo. The walls of this establishment are also famously clad with horrific Japanese demon faces (Oni) and their famous golden battens to represent the ferocity of the spiciness of the restaurant’s popular dishes. The intense, numbing feeling of the chili sauce “shibi” mixed with an original miso formula gives the dishes an intensely rich flavor.

Kikanbo has a unique system where you can pick the level of “shibi” (the oil that gives your tongue a numbing sensation) and “kara” (spiciness). This means you can mix and match your concoction to make your culinary experience at this restaurant even better. For those looking for a true challenge go for “Oni-Mashi” (devil-level) on both, a true “get the t-shirt” moment.

Where: 2-10-9 Kajichou, Chiyoda-ku

When: 11am—9:30pm (Mon—Sat) | 11am—4pm (Sun)

The pot alone should tell you that there is something special about this establishment. The Fire Whole restaurant is the proud holder of many prestigious awards, including the “World Chinese Cuisine Competition” (Guang Zhou, China) and the “Tokyo Governor’s Award for Excellent Cooks.” So, as you can see, this is no mundane Chinese food affair. The dishes are intensely flavorful, utilizing authentic and pungent ingredients. It’s at a higher price point, so best for special occasions.

This restaurant is also highly aesthetic, with the nabe pots gilded with fierce gold dragon heads. The interior of the restaurant is a homage to the Sichuan atmosphere, transporting you into a fantastical, authentically Chinese environment, creating an unmissable experience.

Where: 2-5-1 Azabujuban Minato-ku

When: Lunch: 11:30am—2:30pm (last order at 2pm)

Dinner: 5pm—10pm (last order at 9pm)

Closed on Mondays

Honorable mention

For those burning for more, there is the Gekikara gourmet festival. Held annually, Gekikara showcases some of Tokyo’s most intensely spicy outlets. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the event has not been able to go ahead for the last two years. Nonetheless, not all hope is lost as they have gone digital. Offering all their hot spicy wares on their online store here. Those who are committed to painful mouths, upset stomachs and long trips to the bathroom can also go through the list of “Gekikara gourmet” contenders by visiting the restaurant.

