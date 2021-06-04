What’s New in Chiba This Month: June 2021

While Chiba may be conceived merely as a commuter’s town for Tokyo, actually, the prefecture is teeming with sleek hotels, restaurants, entertainment and astounding nature that cannot be found anywhere else in Japan. With convenient access from Tokyo on trains or via Kanagawa using the aqua line, the vast area of Chiba makes for a perfect short getaway. Here are some exciting new things happening around the area that should be on your radar in June 2021.

Seasonal Activities

As we enter June, the vast area of Japan is greeted with romantic colors of hydrangeas, which brighten the gloom away of the rainy season. Quietly tucked away in the south of Chiba, Mamenbara Kogen’s sea of hydrangeas growing en masse is an astounding sight that should have anyone gob smacked for sure. The flowering dates are from late June through early July, so if you are around the area during the time, this best-kept secret of Chiba is a view you don’t want to miss.

When: Early to mid-June

Where: 1749 Tsutsumori, Otaki, Isumi District

Another beautiful place to witness the beauty of hydrangeas, which is even closer to Tokyo, is Hondoji temple located in Matsudo. Throughout June, Hondoji’s entire garden is bedazzled with gradients of hydrangeas. The hana shobu (iris), which blooms during early June to mid-June, is also gorgeous. Why not take the opportunity to catch a glimpse of both of these seasonal blooms this special month?

When: 9:00–16:00

Where: 63 Hiraga, Matsudo

Hotel and Accommodation Deals

Located only a 15-minute drive away from Tokyo Disneyland, the Tokyo Bay Tokyu Hotel is celebrating its third year anniversary with a romantic flower event – Tokyo Bayside Flower Event 2021 – up until the June 30. During the running, flower arrangements created by locals and a gorgeous floral panel by Yoko, a floral stylist and tea specialist, will be on display. There will also be a flower-themed photo booth for you to take some Instagram-worthy photos to capture your lovely day.

The hotel also offers an anniversary plan which pampers you to a luxurious stay that includes gifts of flower-shaped bath powder and sparkling wine.

When: Until June 30

Where: 7-2-3 Hinode, Urayasu

Make your inner-held childhood dreams come true at The Bamboo Forest located in Ichihara. The Bamboo Forest is a glamping site adjacent to the Sayuri World zoo, which allows you to enjoy a getaway full of wildlife adventures. The outdoor glamping experience and the convenient trip to the zoo will surely keep your kids excited all day. And a giraffe joining them for breakfast will create a lifelong memory “Breakfast with the giraffe” is a limited-time-only offer from April–October and requires prior booking.

Where: 790 Yamakogawa, Ichihara