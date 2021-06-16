Enter your search query

Published June 16, 2021
Day Trips From Tokyo: Wandering Around Enoshima Island

In our latest video for our Kate in Tokyo series, we travel to Enoshima Island for a day in the sun

By Weekender Editor

Kate takes us on a day trip to Enoshima Island, about 1-hour south of central Tokyo. Enoshima is famous for its beaches, but we’re introducing some must-see spots and restaurants to check out when you’re not riding the waves. From going to the top of Enoshima Sea Candle to eating delicious meat croquettes, get some inspiration for your trip to this corner of Kanagawa Prefecture.

 

