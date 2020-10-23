Tokyo’s Best Halloween Events For 2020

Until last year, the month of October was all about planning and enjoying autumn’s largest event — Halloween. Thousands would haunt Shibuya as soon as the sun would set on October 31, causing yet another media stir and hundreds of drunken posts on social media. But this year, we’re living through a pandemic, and much of what Halloween used to be before now feels like a long-gone history.

This year, most events have either been canceled, with a handful taking place online or under special safety restrictions. While this year’s events lean to the silent site, given that anyone can join from across the globe, this year’s Halloween events might as well be the largest ones ever to take place. Here’s a round-up of the best events — including our very own live streaming show — happening in Tokyo this year! Enjoy!

Tokyo Weekender’s favorite Japan-based performing artists recorded songs at their home for us to share with the TW audience staying at home on a this Halloween night. It wouldn’t be Halloween without some creepy-crawlies, so we have a celebrity bug snack taste challenge that will make your skin crawl – and your heart swoon. Joining us online with pre-recorded performances are a group of talented musicians including former top-10 contestant on The Voice Josiah Hawley, indie folk impresario Roth Bart Baron, ingenious digital songstress Uami, songwriting duo Santa Dharma, and record-breaking freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin. Find more information about out our performers here.

When: Oct. 31, 2020, 22:00 – 23:00

Where: Online Streaming on Tokyo Weekender’s Facebook Page. See event details here.

Stay safe, stay home and show off your Halloween costumes across the globe with #KawaHallo2020! Kawasaki Halloween Parade is known as one of the biggest and best Halloween events in Japan, but as large gatherings aren’t possible this year, the organizers are taking things online with an SNS take over. Until October 31, just upload your photos and videos to Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok or whatever your SNS medium of choice and use their special hashtag #oneworldhalloween to join the fun. If you take your dressing up seriously you can also enter their online costume contest (which requires uploading a 30-second video and a completed application form) for a chance to win the grand prize. Check out the event website for full details of how to take part.

When: Oct. 01, 2020 – Oct. 31, 2020

Where: Online Streaming via KawaHallo2020

Small Worlds Tokyo, the world’s largest indoor miniature theme park is holding a “Halloween Party with Ghosts” until October 31st. The park’s Global Village is decorated with jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween decorations. This year, spooky ghosts roam around the area, adding to the Halloween spirit of the event. You can even find a “cleaning ghost” cleaning the park’s souvenir shop! Dress up in a costume to receive the admission ticket for ¥1,000, while it usually costs ¥2,700. You can also make a miniature figurine of yourself as a special souvenir from Small Worlds Tokyo. To secure tickets in advance, click here.

When: Until Oct. 31, 2020, 10:00 – 19:00 (Weekends and holidays until 20:00)

Where: Small Worlds Tokyo, Ariake Butsuryu Center, 1-3-33, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Take a trip to a spooky, yet elegant laboratory and let your taste buds experiment with their scientific and tasty platters. Ghosts have taken over the Hudson Lounge restaurant at the InterContinental Tokyo Bay to bring you some cute and kooky cuisine with their Science Halloween Afternoon Tea. Various delicious concoctions await you, including bubbling grape juice served in test tubes, popping candy lollipops, cobweb macrons, black cream puffs and more. The menu incorporates plenty of chocolate, cocoa and cassis to inject some sophisticated seasonal darkness into the sugary sweetness. In addition, guests can enjoy a selection of autumnal savory bites and free flowing soft drinks and tea. Advance reservation required.

When: Until Oct. 31, 2020, (Lunch sessions 11:30-14:30 | Dinner sessions from 17:30)

Where: InterContinental Tokyo Bay, 1-16-2 Kaigan Minato-Ku

Find the perfect autumn photo spot at Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome. As it’s the season to get spooky, this botanical attraction is bringing in an abundance of Halloween’s finest natural offering—the pumpkin. Over one hundred giant ‘ghostly pumpkins’ each weighing 50-100kg will make their way from Hitachiomiya city in Ibaraki to take over the garden lawn. In addition to this photogenic outdoor scene you can find more photo spots an seasonal fun inside the domes and exhibition hall.

When: Now through Nov. 01, 2020, 09:30 – 17:00

Where: Yumenoshima Tropical Greenhouse Dome, 2-1-2 Yumenoshima, Koto City, Tokyo

Enjoy an elegant mix of sweet, savory, and spooky, with Halloween Afternoon Tea at Zelkova at The Strings Omotesando. This sophisticated and subtly ghoulish platter is perfect for your seasonal SNS snaps, putting a pretty purple tint on the menu to create a unique ‘Violet Halloween’. Enjoy the autumn flavors of chestnuts, sweet potatoes and figs incorporated in sandwiches, quiches and variety of sweet treats with spiderweb and bat motifs. In addition you can choose from 16 beverages including luxury tea, from an all you can drink menu. No need to trick-or-treat here, you are guaranteed a delicious and stylish dining experience! Reservations can be made online.

When: Until Oct. 31, 2020, 11:30 – 18:00 (2-hour dining session)

Where: The Strings Omotesando, 3-6-8 Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo



No other event in Tokyo could compare with Shibuya’s Halloween — this is where all the ghosts, zombies, nurses and characters would gather on the last day of the month. Until last year, that is. This year, perhaps much to the relief of the Shibuya mayor and his team, the party will be going live and the good news is that anyone can join in from any corner of this world and even beyond. In other words, despite the 2020 circumstances, this might be the wildest and most populated Shibuya Halloween to date! Special events, including live performances by famous Japanese musicians and artists (Kyaru Pamyu Pamyu will kick in the event with a mini live) are also on the agenda! Grab some popcorn, get dressed for the occasion and enjoy the fun — from your couch. To enjoy the event, install and register for the Cluster app. Find more information here.

When: Oct 26-Oct 31, 2020

Where: Online streaming, via Cluster App

Loosen up and let out your demons with quirky Halloween themed cocktails at the Oak Door bar at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. In the run up to Halloween, the Oak Door Bar will transform into a spooking setting reminiscent of a classic horror movie. If you’re feeling brave, try one of four cute and spooky cocktails including the temptingly titled ‘Poison Me’. You can also try the dark rum, cream, coffee and hazelnut liqueur concoction ‘Black and White’, chocolate and vodka based ‘The Eye’, or opt for the tasty ‘Blood of Frankenstein’ served up in its own blood transfusion bag!

When: Until Oct. 31, 2020, 18:00 – 21:00

Where: Grand Hyatt Tokyo, 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Instead of the usual Halloween Parade, this year the Roppongi Hills Halloween Parade will go partly virtual with a mobile stamp rally. Aimed at families with kids the stamp rally will take place around Roppongi Hills and as it is Halloween, dressing up is encouraged! Collect three or more stamps at various stamp rally checkpoints around the city finishing off at Roppongi Hills Arena where said stamps can be traded in for a special treat. A special app is required for this stamp rally, more information about it and how to participate can be found here.

When: Oct. 31, 2020, 11:00 – 16:00

Where: Roppongi Hills, 6-11-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Join Sonic the Hedgehog for a fun filled colorful Halloween at Tokyo Joypolis amusement park. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Sonic Colors game release, the beloved blue hedgehog will be leading the family friendly seasonal fun this Halloween. Enjoy all the usual fun of the Joypolis attractions as well as limited Sonic editions including special menu items, game collaborations, photo spots and even a Sonic Halloween plush toy. If you’re lucky you might even catch a glimpse of the speedy blue hero himself who will be appearing randomly throughout the period (visitors are reminded to check Covid prevention guidelines before visiting and please greet Sonic from a safe social distance!).

When: Until Nov. 01, 2020, 10:00 – 20:00

Where: Tokyo Joypolis, DECKS Tokyo Beach, Daiba 1-6-2, Minato, Tokyo

