Tokyo New Developments: 5 Facilities Opening this Fall

As we’re looking ahead to welcome another new season, Tokyo is getting ready to welcome another round of exciting new developments. From new cultural spots to another level of contemporary shopping malls and dining spaces, these are the places we can’t wait to visit this fall!

We wrote about this new waterfront outdoor shopping mall in our last new developments roundup, but this fall, the area will see another new addition to its already exciting new lineup: Shiki Theatre AKI. The theater is set to officially open at the end of October with an inaugural show featuring no other than Disney’s The Lion King. To add to that, AKI isn’t the only Shiki Theatre to be given a makeover in the area, though. Setting its eyes for March 2021, Takeshiba will also be home to the brand new Shiki Theatre HARU. Stay tuned for an update on that!

Despite everything that has been happening this year, 2020 seems to be the it year for Harajuku as it’s glowing up more than ever. We’ve seen the old station taken down, the new station open up, and now Takeshita Street is getting even more eateries. Jingumae Comichi opened this September and is home to around 20 restaurants and bars inspired by all four corners of the globe. Notable tenants include Beer Cellar Sapporo, Noodle Stand Tokyo and Ikuru, a standing sake bar, and so much more!

Located on the west side of Shinjuku Station, Kimpton Hotels finally comes to Japan. With the slogan “Manhattan meets Tokyo,” the hotel promises to bring all the class of New York City to the Japanese capital. The hotel is pet-friendly and provides an America-inspired menu to guests who simply want to lounge in their rooms. If you aren’t staying at the Kimpton but still want a little trip to NYC, check out one of their two bars featuring menus with locally sourced spirits, liquors and snacks, all with a New York vibe. To book a stay, see here.

Also opened in September is Hibiya Okuroji, the latest in Tokyo’s under-the-train-tracks shopping malls. This is the continuation of a series of revitalization projects we’ve seen along the JR lines in Yurakucho, Shimbashi and Ginza. Tenants range from casual restaurants and bars to specialty clothing stores and souvenir shops. There is also the highly recommended Niigata eaterie called “Niigata 100,” where you can taste the prefecture’s finest dishes without leaving Tokyo. For more information, see here.

Opening in November, this new contemporary building is located near Otemachi Station. The first and second floors are meant to be centered around entertainment with an American flair and include karaoke and darts, among many other games. There will also be a handful of rooftop bars and restaurants and a new private club. For more information, see the complex’s official website here.

