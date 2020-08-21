4 Reasons To Dine at TRUNK(KITCHEN) This Summer

If you’re looking for a special dining experience where social distancing is taken seriously (and stylishly), look no further than TRUNK(KITCHEN), located inside boutique hotel TRUNK(HOTEL) in Shibuya’s Jingumae district. Here you’ll find a mouth-watering selection of tasty tacos, spicy salsa and a delicious desserts — ready to be enjoyed on the outside terrace or in the social distance-inducing jungle indoors. Best of all? The tacos are all-you-can-eat and the drinks are free-flow.

1. TRUNK(KITCHEN)’s Tacoriffic Summer Menu

A sizzling hot menu to match the sizzling hot summer — the Fiesta De Taco is a fiery dining experience with a full multi-course menu topped with the bonus of all-you-can-eat tacos. Homemade, freshly baked tortilla bread is wrapped around a selection of six taco toppings of your choosing. Each topping mix uses the freshest ingredients and fuses modern Mexican flavors with a touch of Japanese flair.

To get your mouth watering, here’s a lowdown on the full Fiesta De Taco menu:

Starters

Chilled sweet corn soup

Tortilla chips and tomato salsa

The Tacos

Shirasu ahijo and padrón peppers

Grilled pork, chili con carne, guacamole, cheddar cheese

Cajun chicken, tomato salsa and fried onion

Chili shrimp and jalapeno

Grilled beef, tomato salsa, guacamole and cilantro

Teriyaki pork and onion

Dessert

Lemon sherbet

2. Free-flow Drinks

While we always advise people to drink responsibly — especially in the summer heat — there’s nothing like a few drinks to finish a scorching hot day. For that purpose, TRUNK(KITCHEN)’s Fiesta De Taco dinner plan is excellent value for money. The whole all-you-can-eat course menu, together with free flowing drinks (both with a 90-minute time limit) will only set you back ¥5,600 (including tax, not including service fees). The free-flow service offers a selection of seven alcoholic (including beer and wine) and two non-alcoholic drinks.

3. The Top-notch Tequila

Would it really be a real Mexican meal without tequila? TRUNK(KITCHEN) has collaborated with a certified tequila maestro from the Japan Tequila Association to serve some of the Mexico’s best tequila. These handpicked, 100% blue agave-based tequilas are not included in the free-flow service, but can be paired with your meal at any time. Enjoy either a glass of Patrón Silver (¥600), Patrón Reposado (¥700) or Patrón Anejo (¥800) — or, if you’re feeling adventurous, order the tasting set and try all three for just ¥1,500. Refined connoisseurs may also appreciate the Clase Azul, made using sustainable production processes and organic tequilana weber blue agave. This exclusive brand comes in unique hand-sculpted and hand-painted ceramic bottles that can be up-cycled as accessories for the home. Cheers to that!

4. The Social Distancing Safety Measures

Given the current climate, dining out can feel daunting. TRUNK(KITCHEN) hopes to ease those worries by following strict Covid-19 prevention measures to ensure both staff members’ and diners’ safety at all times. A social distance-inducing jungle forces patrons apart across TRUNK(HOTEL)’s various venues, including TRUNK(KITCHEN). If eating indoors still feels iffy, book a table on the restaurant’s terrace, where you get the added bonus of a great view of the surrounding area.

Fiesta De Taco Essential Info

Where: TRUNK(KITCHEN)

When: Until Sep 30

How much: ¥5,600 (incl. tax, excl. service fees)

How long: 90 min time limit, last order at 75 min

Book a Table

Online: TableCheck

Phone: Call TRUNK(KITCHEN) directly at 03-5766-3202