17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: June 19–22

Stores are open, events are slowly trickling back from the online world, it truly does feel like the lockdown is over. This weekend TW has created a list of online and offline events for those who want to practice social distancing at home, or around Tokyo.

1. TW Live presents Rhyming Gaijin

Tokyo-based freestyle rapper Rhyming Gaijin delivers a blistering set online via Tokyo Weekender Instagram Live on June 19 from 10pm. The 12-minute inspiring set is an introspective free flow ruminating on current events and the Black Lives Matter movement. A repeat of the set will stream on the Tokyo Weekender Facebook page on June 20 from 10pm.

teamLab Planets Tokyo Weekender Exhibition

2. teamLab Planets

After a temporary closure due to the spread of coronavirus, teamLab — an art collective known for its immersive (and Instagrammable) installations — has reopened teamLab Planets, their massive digital museum in Toyosu.

Happy Talk 5 Livestream Concert Tokyo Weekender Music Concert Online Streaming

3. Happy Talk 5 Livestream Concert

Vocalist Andrea Hopkins and pianist Jonathan Katz have harmonized ever since they first met. This special rapport is manifest in their performances as HAPPY TALK, which have tackled the Great American Songbook and pop and Latin music, and can be watched online on June 19.

4. Enjoy a Green Tea Online with an Expert

Arigato Japan launched this virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese green tea through an online video chat with an expert. Held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (times vary), this one-hour sessions offers great conversation and the opportunity to learn the secrets of making a good cup of green tea.

“Wise,” Jad Fair

5. Jad Fair Solo Show: ‘Animal Friends’

This rescheduled solo exhibition showcases the paper cuttings by artist and musician Jad Fair, best known as the co-founder of alternative rock band Half Japanese. Based on the theme of animal, every piece on display was created for this exhibition, which is Fair’s fifth solo exhibition at Hiromart Gallery in Sekiguchi.

6. Learn Zazen Meditation Online

Zazen meditation comes from Zen Buddhism; it’s said to reveal insights into the nature of existence by focusing on the present moment. Streamed from the Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, these meditation techniques can now be practiced from the comfort of your own home with this handy video guide.

7. Peter Doig

Scottish painter Peter Doig is known for his romantic, abstract landscapes and is considered one of the most important artists of his generation. This exhibition at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is his first solo show in Japan and covers the artist’s career from his early work to his latest offerings.

Une moderne Olympia, 2018 ⓒ Yasumasa Morimura

8. Yasumasa Morimura: Ego Obscura, Tokyo 2020

For this exhibition at Hara Museum of Contemporary Art, which reopened on June 9 after temporary closure, Morimura appears as Emperor Hirohito, General Douglas MacArthur, Marilyn Monroe and Yukio Mishima – iconic figures deeply etched into the collective memory of the Japanese people.

Saya Okubo They Tokyo Weekender Art Exhibition WAITINGROOM
Saya Okubo, They, 2020, Oil and acrylic on corrugated plastic sheeting, 182 x 150 cm ©︎ Saya OKUBO, courtesy of the artist and WAITINGROOM

9. Saya Okubo: They

Artist Saya Okubo will hold her second solo exhibition, They, in the span of two years at WAITINGROOM gallery this June. Okubo describes her work as an “act of exploring the existence of objects and people in two-dimensional space.”

 

10. Online Happy Hour & Cocktail Connection in Japan

Always wanted to learn more about Japanese food? In addition to a great conversation with other participants and an AMA, you’ll learn two cocktail recipes using ingredients that can be purchased at the convenience store (if you don’t have them at home already) as well as learning a few bar basics.

11. Yatsui Festival Online 2020

An online festival with an eclectic mix of bands, idols and stand up comedy organized by respected comedian and DJ, Yatsui Ichiro. Calling upon Yatsui’s many friends and connections in both the entertainment and music industry the annual event is held over 2 days. Usually the festival would take over a dozen venues across Shibuya, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 this years event has been switched to an online edition, the good news is… it’s now free!

12. MoTKY x ONE Championship IG Livestream

Millennials of Tokyo (MoTKY) are interviewing Japanese-Thai entrepreneur and founder of ONE Championship Chatri Sityodtong via Instagram Live. ONE Championship is a fast-growing sports and media company that has garnered a large fanbase around mixed martial arts (MMA).

13. Ikebukuro Parco BBQ Beer Garden

Raise your glass and enjoy the summer breeze at this Ikebukuro BBQ Beer Garden. On the rooftop of Ikebukuro Parco you can relax and indulge with a choice of samgyeopsal, dakgalbi and Korean BBQ courses with all you can drink beer, cocktails and more.

14. Andrea Terceros in Studio

UltraSuperNew Gallery presents its second installation of In Studio – an entirely virtual glimpse into the creative process of a resident artist. This June, Bolivian painter Andrea Terceros makes the studio her home.

Pierre Bonnard, Family Scene, 1893, lithograph on paper, private collection © Frédéric Aubert

15. 10th Anniversary Exhibition: Dreamed Childhoods – Bonnard, the Nabis and Childhood

Explore 19th century Paris through the works of the Nabis, a group of painters who carried the transition from impressionism to symbolism, at Mitsubishi Ichogokan Museum, which reopened June 9.

16. Sunshine Aquarium Ikimono Art Exhibition

Sunshine Aquarium, located inside Sunshine City in Ikebukuro, hosts a colorful art exhibition with colorfully aesthetic animals. There will be art pieces of  20 brilliant species including fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians. There will be no doubt that you will encounter an incredibly aesthetic light and color spectacle.
Future and the Arts 3D Walkthrough, Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

17. Stay Home, Stay Creative: MAM @ HOME

Though the museum’s doors have been closed for some time in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Mori Art Museum launched a new online initiative to allow visitors to enjoy, play and learn more about contemporary art while at home in quarantine. Take a virtual tour of the exhibition Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life – How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow, hosted by curator Fumio Nanjo.

