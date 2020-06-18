17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: June 19–22

Stores are open, events are slowly trickling back from the online world, it truly does feel like the lockdown is over. This weekend TW has created a list of online and offline events for those who want to practice social distancing at home, or around Tokyo.
2. teamLab Planets
3. Happy Talk 5 Livestream Concert
Vocalist Andrea Hopkins and pianist Jonathan Katz have harmonized ever since they first met. This special rapport is manifest in their performances as HAPPY TALK, which have tackled the Great American Songbook and pop and Latin music, and can be watched online on June 19.
4. Enjoy a Green Tea Online with an Expert
Arigato Japan launched this virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese green tea through an online video chat with an expert. Held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (times vary), this one-hour sessions offers great conversation and the opportunity to learn the secrets of making a good cup of green tea.
This rescheduled solo exhibition showcases the paper cuttings by artist and musician Jad Fair, best known as the co-founder of alternative rock band Half Japanese. Based on the theme of animal, every piece on display was created for this exhibition, which is Fair’s fifth solo exhibition at Hiromart Gallery in Sekiguchi.
6. Learn Zazen Meditation Online
Zazen meditation comes from Zen Buddhism; it’s said to reveal insights into the nature of existence by focusing on the present moment. Streamed from the Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, these meditation techniques can now be practiced from the comfort of your own home with this handy video guide.
7. Peter Doig
Scottish painter Peter Doig is known for his romantic, abstract landscapes and is considered one of the most important artists of his generation. This exhibition at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo is his first solo show in Japan and covers the artist’s career from his early work to his latest offerings.
View Comments