17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: June 19–22

Arigato Japan launched this virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese green tea through an online video chat with an expert. Held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (times vary), this one-hour sessions offers great conversation and the opportunity to learn the secrets of making a good cup of green tea.

This rescheduled solo exhibition showcases the paper cuttings by artist and musician Jad Fair, best known as the co-founder of alternative rock band Half Japanese. Based on the theme of animal, every piece on display was created for this exhibition, which is Fair’s fifth solo exhibition at Hiromart Gallery in Sekiguchi.

Zazen meditation comes from Zen Buddhism; it’s said to reveal insights into the nature of existence by focusing on the present moment. Streamed from the Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, these meditation techniques can now be practiced from the comfort of your own home with this handy video guide.