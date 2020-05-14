31 Things To Do at Home in Tokyo This Weekend: May 15-17

With the stay at home order and Japan’s state of emergency extended to the end of the month, it appears people may soon run out of things to watch on Youtube. Although the time we have to stay at home has been increased so has the number of online events and activities, be it creating the perfect cup of green tea, exploring the art world or enjoying some Zazen meditation there are tons of fun and enlightening online events to take part in this weekend.

Arigato Japan launched this virtual experience to help the foreign community discover Japanese green tea through an online video chat with an expert. Held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (times vary), this one-hour sessions offers great conversation and the opportunity to learn the secrets of making a good cup of green tea, one that’s perfectly balanced and isn’t too bitter. Pirates of Tokyo Bay – Virtual Pirates Show The improv comedy group Pirates of Tokyo Bay performs a raucously fun show you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home on May 17. Audience participation is a big part of the show, and audience members can follow Pirates of Tokyo Bay on Instagram (@piratestokyo) to provide suggestions for this special online performance.

Zazen meditation comes from Zen Buddhism; it’s said to reveal insights into the nature of existence by focusing on the present moment. Streamed from the Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, these meditation techniques can now be practiced from the comfort of your own home with this handy video guide.

New National Theatre, Tokyo is continuing its free streaming service to share some of its magnificent productions for a limited time. For one week only, viewers can enjoy the opera Don Pasquale, with music by Gaetano Donizetti. The cast includes: Roberto Scandiuzzi, Biagio Pizzuti, Maxim Mironov and Hasmik Torosyan accompanied by the New National Theatre Chorus and the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. Crossing Carnival – Online Festival Supported by cultural media website Cinra.net, Crossing Carnival was set to take over seven of Shibuya’s live houses for its one-day festival, while COVID-19 has unfortunately caused the main event to be canceled, the show will go online on May 16 to deliver live performances, videos, interviews and talks with many of it’s previously scheduled lineup, spanning rock, pop and hip hop. Park Live – STAYHOME features Akihito Kitasato Park Live introduces the smooth alternative style of Akihito Kitasato directly into your living room on May 15. The music of Akihito Kitasato ranges from funky, with new wave style rap influences, to some tracks with an almost smooth jazz feel to them. At Home Demon – Online Music and Talk Event With the future of the August festival still uncertain in light of the COVID-19 situation, the organizers of this year’s Natsu no Mamono Summer Demon festival are hosting live sessions from Japan’s top hip hop acts as well as casual crosstalks.

Though the museum’s doors have been closed for some time in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, Mori Art Museum launched a new online initiative to allow visitors to enjoy, play and learn more about contemporary art while at home in quarantine.

AR effects, crazy backgrounds for your devices and all the wakey installments you expect from the Unko Museum are all available at their online museum. The museum will stay online for the foreseeable future, plus you can always watch our in-depth coverage of the museum right here.

Families Belong Together in collaboration with J Balvin and Takashi Murakami have created a printable coloring sheet for those with young kids. Finding new indoor activities can be difficult two months into quarantine so hopefully this and the other activities on the Families Belong Together website4 provide some release. The coloring in sheet and other activities can be found here.

To thank everyone for staying home and diligently washing their hands this loveable character has released various games and activities onto his official site. The site has released free games, new pictures on their coloring-in page, free wallpapers for almost any device and free chapters of the Doraemon manga, albeit in Japanese but it makes great practice for all you Japanese learners out there.

As film festivals around the world are postponed or canceled because of Covid-19, We Are One have taken it upon themselves to create an online film festival. Taking place from May 29 through June 7, the festival will screen original movies, host talks from big names in the industry and attempt to raise money for those suffering from the fallout of Covid-19. More information can be found on their YouTube channel here.

Enjoy A Live Concert From Home

Tons of Japanese bands including Shishamo have released live performances in their entirety on YouTube to help out their fans experience the live concert experience while cooped away at home.

This online art market was created in March 2020 by Art Fair Tokyo with the aim of creating new opportunities for art galleries, dealers and lovers of art to buy and sell online. Currently, more than 30,000 dealers and art galleries have access to the website, creating a massive network for buying and selling approximately 2,000 artworks from such renowned Japanese artists as Yoyoi Kusama, Chiharu Shiota, Yoshitomo Nara and more. For access to this online gallery, click here and started amassing your own art collection.

Escape rooms have slowly been gaining popularity in recent years. With different themes and levels to choose from they can make for a fun or challenging night out. But in these times of social distancing escape rooms are off the menu, that’s why the good people at SCRAP have created an escape room one can play online. Through onsite staff and video chat, you can make your way through the werewolf village, picking up clues and solving puzzles. The game can be accessed from anywhere in the world and is limited to 6 players a room.

The good people at Andaz Tokyo have injected a little fun into the stay-at-home lifestyle by releasing some of their chefs’ recipes online with a specially created BGM playlist. Now we can all enjoy a little luxury from the comfort of our homes.

Watch the step-by-step directions for both recipes here and here.

Closed for the last month and the foreseeable future, Yomiuri Land created an online theme park for kids stuck at home. This virtual theme park consists of 17 different attractions including cute animal parks, roller coasters and more. Get together and enjoy the thrill of a theme park without having to wait in a single line.

The Japan Gymnastics Association released a YouTube video of Taiso exercises performed by retired artistic gymnast Rie Tanaka and her brother, gymnast Yoshihisa Kobayashi. The home exercises are designed for all ages, including those with disabilities. For a complete workout, check out these 5 exercises you can do in a Tokyo apartment. Tokyo Zumba Fitness Dance – Zoom Classes Instructor Evan from Tokyo Zumba Fitness is hosting regular free Zoom Zumba sessions every weekend throughout the pandemic. If you want to take part you need to join the group to get the video stream link in advance before each session.

Blum & Poe uploaded a vast range of content online to make your weekends indoors that much more cultural. Most recently, Blum & Poe Broadcasts presents a tribute to the late Nobuo Sekine, one of the central figures of the Mono-ha movement in Japan. This month marks a year since his passing, the exhibition can be viewed here.

Japan rail travel company JRPass.com compiled a virtual tour of Japan’s top 20 most beautiful destinations. Experience Japan’s iconic cherry blossoms on Google Earth. Check out the view from the summit of Mount Fuji. Explore the abandoned island of Hashima – all without having to worry about social distancing.

Enjoy An Orchestra Performance

In the midst of this global quarantine, the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra is attempting to shine some light into our homes by releasing some of their live performances on their home page. Enjoy such performances as Music from Dragon Quest & Studio Ghibli, and more.

Frolic With Pandas

What better way to lighten the mood this weekend than with some adorable panda videos. The good people at Ueno zoo have updated their YouTube channel with videos of their newest panda Shan Shan, an energetic panda with a curious nature. These videos are exactly what’s needed to bring a smile to your face this weekend.

Tuttle Publishing Virtual Projects The publisher of Asian-inspired books, gifts and craft kits is offering free online projects that are educational and fun. Three new online projects, including this calm-inducing video and coloring activities, are intended to help mothers entertain babies and young children. Busara / Shutterstock

Virtual Tours

It sucks being locked inside the house when there’s so much adventure to be had outdoors, but what if that adventure can be brought indoors? In response to the pandemic and with families in mind, global museums and aquariums have created virtual tours so you can enjoy a family day out without leaving your living room. Google offers a few virtual tours of the world’s museums and heritage sites. There are also tours of the Vatican Museum and the Louvre.

The British Museum has also created a virtual tour, and for a more child-friendly audience here are a few zoos that have set up webcams:

• Smithsonian National Zoo

• San Diego Zoo, San Diego, CA

• Dublin Zoo, Dublin, Ireland

Released on YouTube early 2018, the video is called “Japan – Where Tradition Meets the Future (VR)” and was created as part of JNTO’s tourism promotion campaign, “Visit Japan.” The digital tour is just that, an interesting virtual tour of the heights and peaks of Tokyo tower, the side streets of Kyoto and the bustling shopping districts of Osaka. The virtual tour makes traveling Japan possible from the comfort of your own home.

Google has taken their street view application to another level by implementing a dog-walking element. Walk a cuddly Akita dog along snowy paths, up mountains and around a beautiful Japanese town. The Odate City Office’s Tourism Department sent three pups – Ako, Asuka and Puuko – out into the snow to show a dog’s eye view of the Akita Prefecture town. For those wanting to play with these adorable pups check them out right here and drag the yellow man to Roken Shrine to start your doggy adventures.

As museums were the first to be hit by the corona pandemic, it’s no surprise that they’d be some of the first to create their own digital events. Now from the comfort of your own home, you can visit a range of Japanese museums and galleries.

As someone who loved traveling, this second weekend of suggested lockdown is annoying but necessary. For those who wish to adventure out into Japan over the next few days I implore you to perhaps do so through film. In this list of some classic and some more modern movies, one can adventure through Japan without having to leave the comfort of your own futon. Safe travels.

What better time to catch up on what all of your co-workers are gabbing about and binge-watch Terrace House. For those who aren’t into reality television, we’ve compiled this list of 14 television shows on Netflix you can watch that will help you learn Japanese. We’ve also been informed that the video-sharing service Niconico has been sharing one new Kyoto Animation property a day.

Study Japanese

Whether you’re aiming for N2 or simply want to enrich your vocabulary, there are many apps out there to study kanji and Japanese grammar, from Duolingo (great if you just want to cover the basics) and Anki (if you’re ready for intermediate stuff and making your own flashcards). For those who are just starting their Japanese-language journey, the entire TW editorial team was happy to provide helpful advice. Also, Check out these more unusual ways to improve your Japanese.