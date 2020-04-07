Tokyo State of Emergency: How It Affects You

As anticipated, in light of rapidly increasing numbers of cases of coronavirus in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas of Japan, according to news reports on August 7 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially declared a state of emergency. The declaration affects the Tokyo metropolitan area in addition to Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures. The state of emergency goes into effect April 8 and lasts until May 6.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) announced preliminary measures to be taken during the emergency period, requesting people to stay home except when necessary for maintaining a living. Shopping markets, hospitals, pharmacies, banks and public transportation are just a few of the institutions that will stay open in Tokyo – though some facilities will operate under limited hours.

Tokyo Residents Asked to Stay Home

Members of the Abe’s expert advisory council directed people to refrain from visiting establishments that can be crowded, have poor ventilation, or where people communicate in close contact. The council requested people to help prevent the spread of coronavirus by reducing contact with others by 80%. Abe emphasized that no city will be locked down.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike can “request” for residents to refrain from going out. However, this excludes cases that are necessary for maintaining life, such as going to a medical institution, buying food and commuting to work. Self-restraint is a “request” and not mandatory, but the people are obliged to cooperate with the measures.

On April 6, Koike said Tokyo will not enforce the same amount of restriction of movement as cities such as New York City, London and Paris, which all underwent “so-called lockdowns.”

According to NHK News, TMG released a draft policy of measures to be enacted during the state of emergency period. These measures are subject to change.

The following facilities will be asked to close:

• Exercise facilities and playgrounds such as gymnasiums, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating facilities, indoor golf facilities, batting cages and sports clubs

• Theaters, including cinemas and live houses

• Facilities related to gatherings and exhibitions such as public halls, museums and libraries

• Recreation facilities such as cabarets and nightclubs, dance halls, bars, online cafés, manga cafés, karaoke venues, mahjong venues, pachinko venues, game centers, etc.

• Commercial facilities, department stores, shopping malls, home centers, etc., will be requested to close except at sales floors that sell food and medicines that are essential for daily life.

• Small-scale stores with a floor area of ​​100 square meters or less will be requested to take measures to prevent infection.

The governor will publish the names of facilities that were instructed to close on the TMG website.

The following facilities are considered necessary:

• Medical facilities such as hospitals and pharmacies

• Grocery sales facilities such as supermarkets, convenience stores and wholesale markets

• Housing and accommodation facilities such as hotels, inns and apartments

• Transportation such as trains, buses, taxis, rental cars, ships, aircraft and logistics services such as home delivery

• Financial institutions and public offices

• Japan Post’s policy is to deliver and collect packages as usual. The major courier services, Yamato Transport and Sagawa Express, will continue to deliver their luggage as usual.

• In addition, facilities that provide meals are determined to be necessary, and restaurants are taking measures to prevent infection, as well as requesting shorter hours at night and on holidays. Izakaya and similar establishments will be requested to close.

Schools, Nurseries and Nursing Homes

• Public high schools are under the jurisdiction of TMG and can be closed at the discretion of the governor and the closure of Tokyo public schools was extended until May 6

• Private schools and municipal elementary and junior high schools are structured so that the governor can “request” school closure and “instruct” if they do not respond, but there is no penalty.

• Nursing homes and group homes will continue their services with thorough measures to prevent infection of staff.

• If the governor determines that it is necessary to prevent the spread of the infection, she can request that the use of facilities such as daycare centers be restricted. Even if there is no request from the governor to use restrictions, each municipality will consider reducing the size of daycare centers in areas where an emergency has been declared.

If the scale is reduced, parents who can telework at home or take a break from work will be asked to cooperate to refrain from attending school. In addition, municipalities will consider temporary closures when children and staff are infected or when the infection is spreading significantly in the area.

For healthcare professionals and those who must work to maintain social functions, and those who need childcare, such as single-parent homes, the municipality will consider providing childcare.

Expropriating land and buildings

During the state of emergency the government can take over land and buildings without the consent of the owner if necessary to create a temporary medical facility. The governor can order storage of necessary supplies such as medicines and food.

TMG has set up a business hotel – Toyoko-inn Tokyo-station Shin-Ohbashi-mae near Hamacho Station in Chuo-ku – to provide temporary accommodation for mildly ill patients and asymptomatic patients in preparation for a sudden increase in the number of people infected with the new coronavirus.

TMG Call Center

TMG set up a new call center (Japanese only) to respond to questions and concerns of residents and businesses regarding measures such as requests and instructions stipulated in the Revised Special Measures Law in preparation for the spread of new coronavirus infection.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Emergency Measures Consultation Center is open from 9:00 to 19:00 (every day including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays). The telephone number is 03-5388-0567.

Feature photo: Morumotto / Shutterstock.com