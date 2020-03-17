TW Twitter Roundup: How is Coronavirus Affecting Japan’s Restaurants?

The coronavirus is already having a profound impact on the food and drink industry, and we’re not just talking about it giving nightmares to the marketing heads at Corona beer. Due to people avoiding crowds, companies like Starbucks have started changing up their game with drive-through services and home deliveries through Uber Eats (available at 290 Japanese locations until the end of March.) That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. Let’s turn to Twitter to see how this new pandemic is changing Japan’s restaurants and cafés.
Small Businesses are in Big Trouble
あっ！！
レストランラウナ情報です
本日マサカの新型コロナウイルスの影響で資材が納品されず…。泣
マスクもペーパー類も使い捨て手袋もアルコールも…。
急遽で申し訳ありませんが
お店をお休みさせていただきます。
ご迷惑をお掛け致しますが
宜しくお願い申し上げます。
(買い出ししてきます) pic.twitter.com/4Op6IkDf0Z
— レストラン LAUNA【ラウナ】 (@RestaurantLAUNA) March 10, 2020
It must be annoying to not be able to find toilet paper or any kind of disinfectant at stores, right? It is if you’re a private citizen. For small restaurants, though, it’s more of a disaster as explained in a tweet by Restaurant Launa.
According to their post from March 10, the Yokosuka staple was forced to temporarily close because they weren’t able to find face masks, alcohol or disposable gloves anywhere.
Large chains can probably get enough rubber gloves to make thousands of disturbing, homemade cow costumes, and enough alcohol to make that seem like a good idea, but for local businesses, these panic shortages can be a death sentence.
Buffets Struggle to Reassure People
#ビュッフェ自粛要請
ビュッフェ形式のレストランで働いています。
お店側は、コロナが流行り出してからありとあらゆる対策しています。30分に一回は料理全て返え、トングも変えて、食器類の消毒に加えて、店内の消毒…ただでさえコロナの影響で人が来てません..このままでは潰れてしまいます
— ハム (@frm10q) March 1, 2020
Buffets have a… mixed reputation when it comes to hygiene at the best of times, and these are far from the best of times. This means all-you-can-eat establishments have to work extra hard to ensure a safe environment for their customers.
As explained in a March 1 tweet from an employee at a Japan buffet restaurant, besides disinfecting the restaurant and all the utensils, they’ve also been changing the food every 30 minutes, including the tongs, and set up sanitizing stations everywhere.
In an era of people drinking supermarket soup straight from the ladle, there can never be such a thing as too careful at buffets.
The Savings Are Infectious
・ 【3月10日(火)～3月24日(火)】 レストランが今、できること。 3月10日(火)～3月24日(火)までの期間、HUGEレストラン全店舗でお食事・お飲み物の全ての商品を30%割引でお楽しみいただきたいと考えました。 私たちのレストランは、元気を提供する場所でありたいと思っています。 ぜひ、HUGEのレストランでお食事のひと時をお過ごしください。 ――――――――――――――――――――― 日本国内HUGE直営レストラン全店 huge.co.jp/restaurant ▼来店前にご予約のお客様が対象となります。 WEB/電話にてご予約を承っております。 ▼対象期間 3月10日(火)～3月24日(火)のディナータイム(17:00～閉店) ――――――――――――――――――――― 【March 10th (Tue.) – March 24th (Tue.) 】 In hopes to become fun and comfortable gathering places for our customers (more than ever!), we have decided to offer 30% discount on all food and beverage items during dinner time, starting March 10th. Join us and enjoy your dinner with friends and families at our HUGE restaurants. We look forward to serving you very soon! ――――――――――――――――――――― ALL HUGE RESTAURANTS IN JAPAN huge.co.jp/en ▼ Valid to customers with reservations We take reservations via Web and Telephone ▼ Valid from March 10th (Tue,) to March 24th (Tue.) from 5pm until closing. #huge_restaurant #huge_rigoletto #dazzle #modernasian #brasseried #italian #spanish #newamerican #cucinadelnabuco #modernmexicano #posillipo #リゴレット #ダズル #ナブッコ #ブラッセリーディ #ポジリポ #モダンアジアン #スパニッシュ #ニューアメリカン
While smaller restaurants and cafés are struggling, bigger players are slashing prices in order to retain their customers. For example, between March 10 and 24, restaurants operated by Huge will be offering 30% discounts with all reservations. This will apply to such eateries as Rigoletto, Dazzle, Brasserie D, Modern Mexicano, Spanish, Posillipo, New American, Nabucco, Shibuichi, Modern Asian and Rigo.
A similar, more bluntly-named discount is offered by Global Dining Inc. Called the “BEAT CORONA VIRUS DISCOUNT 30% OFF,” the discount will apply at dinner time at such places as Cafe La Bohéme, Monsoon Cafe, Gonpachi, SUSHI Gonpachi, Zest Cantina, LB, BARTIZAN Bread & Pasta, Stellato, CAFE Legato, Brasserie Tableaux and L’ignis.
【あす9日から】ローソンがホットミルクを半額で販売、牛乳消費を支援https://t.co/2oWS3fU291
新型コロナ対策の一斉休校で給食がなくなるなか、子どもが牛乳を飲む機会が減ることに配慮。「ホットミルク」を半額の65円、「カフェラテM」も30円引きの120円で提供される。 pic.twitter.com/kpg2tMhJPT
— ライブドアニュース (@livedoornews) March 8, 2020
The popular konbini chain Lawson is also getting in on the action, offering hot milk drinks at half the price (¥65), claiming that it’s to provide affordable milk to children in the wake of the school closings. The promotion also includes ¥30 off a medium-sized café lattes, and will last until March 20.
In Times of Crisis, Look for the Helpers
コロナで死にそうな旅館やレストランやエンタメをやってるみなさん、僕が行ったり僕が行くようにリツイートしたりするのでリプ欄に！潰れないように凌ぎましょう。
— 言わずと知れた天才編集者（箕輪厚介） (@minowanowa) March 7, 2020
As a whole, Twitter might be why aliens refuse to contact us, but it can occasionally be used for good. On March 7, editor and businessman Kosuke Minowa tweeted a message: If your hotel, inn, restaurant or other place of business is struggling, let him know and he’ll retweet you to his nearly 190,000 followers and anyone else who’s listening.
Thousands of people took him up on his offer because even if crowds are the last thing small businesses need right now, they also don’t want to be completely forgotten.
People Are Not Giving Up Hope
コロナの影響で空席だらけでお客様から『大変ですね』とご心配を頂いたり、ご予約キャンセルのお客様から『本当にごめんなさい』と言われます。当店は震災（日本海中部沖地震も）狂牛病も乗り越えてきた店ですので大丈夫です。どうか謝らないで下さい。いつか皆様が笑顔でお食事出来る日まで頑張ります
— 焼肉レストラン大昌園 (@daishouen4810) March 10, 2020
On March 10, the owner of a grilled meat restaurant in Akita posted a heartfelt and uplifting message about the effect the coronavirus was having on restaurants. It read:
“Our customers are worried about us, saying that ‘It must be hard’ what with all the empty tables caused by the coronavirus. When canceling their reservations, many actually apologize to us. Not to worry, though. We’ve survived earthquakes (including the 1983 Sea of Japan earthquake) and mad cow disease, etc. We’ll be alright. You don’t have to apologize to us. We won’t give up until our customers can enjoy our food with smiling faces again.”
Nothing more to add to that.
Feature photo: nicepix / Shutterstock.com
