15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 27–29

With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s caught in the high beams, the bright city of Tokyo finds itself in a bit of a post- and pre-holiday lull. Still, while you are out and about picking up black beans, gobo and shrimp for your osechi ryori, stop by these events, exhibitions and festivities to make the most of your time living in the third most magnetic city in the world.

Showa Kayo New Year's with Miki Hirayama Spend the last Saturday of 2019 at the new Bayside Motion music venue in Yokohama, celebrating with legendary Showa Kayo artist Miki Hirayama and special guests. Vincent Van Gogh This exhibition at Ueno Royal Museum revisits the iconic work of the post-impressionist painter, showcasing 40 pieces that are representative of Van Gogh's legacy.

Often ranked as the best winter illumination by lights junkies (yes, they're out there), Caretta Shiodome's enchanting display is perfect for an evening stroll.

Yomiuri Land, about an hour away from Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line, is back again with a dazzling jewel-like spectacle imagined by brilliant designer Motoko Ishii.