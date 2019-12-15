15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 27–29

With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s caught in the high beams, the bright city of Tokyo finds itself in a bit of a post- and pre-holiday lull. Still, while you are out and about picking up black beans, gobo and shrimp for your osechi ryori, stop by these events, exhibitions and festivities to make the most of your time living in the third most magnetic city in the world.
Showa Kayo New Year’s with Miki Hirayama
Spend the last Saturday of 2019 at the new Bayside Motion music venue in Yokohama, celebrating with legendary Showa Kayo artist Miki Hirayama and special guests.
Vincent Van Gogh
This exhibition at Ueno Royal Museum revisits the iconic work of the post-impressionist painter, showcasing 40 pieces that are representative of Van Gogh's legacy.
Hanafurisode no Mai Tokyo Vol. 1
Experience a beautiful fusion of Japanese traditional and contemporary dance as up-and-coming performers display a variety of Japanese dance and music styles at Asakusa Kagekijyo.
Rhapsody of a Foolish Family: Fukujuro, Takashi & Yuji Murakami
To celebrate the publication of Good Timing Club, an art book by Fukujuro Murakami, father of artist Takashi Murakami, Kaikai Kiki Gallery presents this first-ever father-and-sons exhibition.
Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination
Often ranked as the best winter illumination by lights junkies (yes, they're out there), Caretta Shiodome's enchanting display is perfect for an evening stroll.
Hot Chocolate at the Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station
Cafe and Bakery GGCo, located at the Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station, is offering a winter special menu featuring Hot Ruby Chocolate and Frozen Hojicha Cheese Latte.
Comiket 97
The legendary otaku event takes over Tokyo Big Sight for four days of fan works, cosplay and giant crowds. Holding the record as "Japan's largest indoor public gathering," this is the most entertaining way to close out the year.
Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life: How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow
The popular cross-genre exhibition at Mori Art Museum encourages viewers to contemplate cities, environmental issues, human lifestyles and the likely state of human beings.
Authentic Japanese Experience at Suigian
The new theater-dining experience at Suigian in Nihonbashi-Muromachi makes Japan's most famous performing arts accessible for first-timers without compromising on authenticity.
Yomiuri Land Jewellumination
Yomiuri Land, about an hour away from Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line, is back again with a dazzling jewel-like spectacle imagined by brilliant designer Motoko Ishii.
Toshimaen Winter Fantasia
The classic amusement park at Nerima-ku in western Tokyo has fun and thrills for all ages as well as plenty of sparkling seasonal charm including an outdoor ice skating rink.
Classic Rock Photography Exhibit
The '70s and '80s were two decades of new and high energy music and the photographs presented at this exhibition at Ricoh Imaging Square Ginza capture that vibe.
Year End Buffet 2019
Enjoy a make-your-own seafood rice bowl, a roast beef and lamb carving station, an array of macarons, tarts, bûche de Noël and more while overlooking beautifully lit maple trees at the Hotel Chinzan-so Tokyo. Reservations required.
Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination
Head to Chiba for this amazing display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel, 3D illuminations and the ever-so-popular illumination excursion in an electric cart.
Robot Restaurant Tokyo
The world-famous robot performances and battles featuring robot-driving dancers, bikini-clad taiko drummers and ninja-masked stagehands are sure to astound.
