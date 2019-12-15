15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 27–29

by

With Christmas in the rearview mirror and New Year’s caught in the high beams, the bright city of Tokyo finds itself in a bit of a post- and pre-holiday lull. Still, while you are out and about picking up black beans, gobo and shrimp for your osechi ryori, stop by these events, exhibitions and festivities to make the most of your time living in the third most magnetic city in the world.

Showa Kayo New Year’s with Miki Hirayama

Spend the last Saturday of 2019 at the new Bayside Motion music venue in Yokohama, celebrating with legendary Showa Kayo artist Miki Hirayama and special guests. ///union.juniors.cleans

Vincent Van Gogh, Wheatfield, June 1888, Oil on canvas 50×61cm © P. & N. de Boer Foundation

Vincent Van Gogh

This exhibition at Ueno Royal Museum revisits the iconic work of the post-impressionist painter, showcasing 40 pieces that are representative of Van Gogh’s legacy. ///prance.engaging.replays

Hanafurisode no Mai Tokyo Vol. 1

Experience a beautiful fusion of Japanese traditional and contemporary dance as up-and-coming performers display a variety of Japanese dance and music styles at Asakusa Kagekijyo. ///rankings.avoid.poster

©2019 Takashi Murakami/Kaikai Kiki Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Rhapsody of a Foolish Family: Fukujuro, Takashi & Yuji Murakami

To celebrate the publication of Good Timing Club, an art book by Fukujuro Murakami, father of artist Takashi Murakami, Kaikai Kiki Gallery presents this first-ever father-and-sons exhibition. ///push.sedated.rely

WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination

Often ranked as the best winter illumination by lights junkies (yes, they’re out there), Caretta Shiodome’s enchanting display is perfect for an evening stroll. ///vine.love.reclaim

Hot Chocolate at the Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station

Cafe and Bakery GGCo, located at the Courtyard by Marriott Tokyo Station, is offering a winter special menu featuring Hot Ruby Chocolate and Frozen Hojicha Cheese Latte. ///definite.voting.hounded

Steve Nagata via Flickr under CC

Comiket 97

The legendary otaku event takes over Tokyo Big Sight for four days of fan works, cosplay and giant crowds. Holding the record as “Japan’s largest indoor public gathering,” this is the most entertaining way to close out the year. ///muffin.tragedy.directs

Bjarke Ingels and Jakob Lange, Title of the work: The Orb, 2018, Photo: Michael Filippoff 

Future and the Arts: AI, Robotics, Cities, Life: How Humanity Will Live Tomorrow

The popular cross-genre exhibition at Mori Art Museum encourages viewers to contemplate cities, environmental issues, human lifestyles and the likely state of human beings. ///coffee.rocker.amends

Authentic Japanese Experience at Suigian

The new theater-dining experience at Suigian in Nihonbashi-Muromachi makes Japan’s most famous performing arts accessible for first-timers without compromising on authenticity. ///hotspot.slippers.rungs

Courtesy of Yomiuri Land

Yomiuri Land Jewellumination

Yomiuri Land, about an hour away from Shinjuku on the Odakyu Line, is back again with a dazzling jewel-like spectacle imagined by brilliant designer Motoko Ishii. ///panther.founding.sock

Toshimaen Winter Fantasia

The classic amusement park at Nerima-ku in western Tokyo has fun and thrills for all ages as well as plenty of sparkling seasonal charm including an outdoor ice skating rink. ///wing.candles.prayers

©George-DuBose.com/classicrockphotography.jp

Classic Rock Photography Exhibit

The ’70s and ’80s were two decades of new and high energy music and the photographs presented at this exhibition at Ricoh Imaging Square Ginza capture that vibe. ///boil.parties.certainty

Year End Buffet 2019

Enjoy a make-your-own seafood rice bowl, a roast beef and lamb carving station, an array of macarons, tarts, bûche de Noël and more while overlooking beautifully lit maple trees at the Hotel Chinzan-so Tokyo. Reservations required. ///vitamins.cardinal.tipping

Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination

Head to Chiba for this amazing display of light and sound featuring a rainbow tunnel, 3D illuminations and the ever-so-popular illumination excursion in an electric cart. ///sooner.skins.tapers

Robot Restaurant Tokyo

The world-famous robot performances and battles featuring robot-driving dancers, bikini-clad taiko drummers and ninja-masked stagehands are sure to astound. ///cherish.litters.impaired

What's New

Shop Japan #13: Our Monthly Roundup of Artisanal Japanese Gifts and Souvenirs
15 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: December 27–29
Why You Should Visit Nagano This Winter: Skiing, Temple Stays and Snow Monkeys
Tour Japan: What To Do in Shonai, Yamagata’s Winter Wonderland

Trending

Turning On the Lights: Guide to Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations
Japan’s 10 Most Popular Shrines and Temples for Hatsumode (First Visit of the New Year)
17 Unique Japan Experiences to Try While Traveling the Country
Tokyo Daddy Issues: From “Last Christmas” to “The Last Jedi”

by

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

View Comments

You Might Also Like