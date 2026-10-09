In this week’s news roundup, we report on Japan’s growing cybersecurity problem. Kenso Soai and Henri Kagan win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi describes the alleged murder of an Okinawan woman by a US serviceman as “extremely brutal and heinous.” Hokkaido ranks as the country’s most attractive prefecture for the 18th consecutive year. Sightings of one of Japan’s most-wanted fugitives increase. And Hunter × Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi says he is done with deadline-based work requests.

Japan Cybersecurity Under Scrutiny as Attacks Spread

Japan’s cybersecurity problem came into sharper focus this week after a suspected member of the notorious Qilin ransomware group was extradited to Germany, where he was arrested. The National Police Agency announced on Thursday that the gang has targeted at least 53 Japanese companies, hospitals and schools since 2023. The Qilin case comes as a series of data breaches at Japanese companies emerged this week, potentially exposing millions of customer records.

Lawson disclosed Thursday that personal information linked to 2.15 million Lawson IDs had leaked, while karaoke operator Daiichikosho said 8.72 million customer and employee records may have been compromised after malware was found on a subcontractor employee’s computer. The disclosures follow a late-September breach at Park24, operator of Times Car rental and car-sharing services, affecting up to 6.6 million accounts, and other incidents involving Daiwa Securities, Rakuten Drive, GMO Research and Yakiniku King’s parent company, Monogatari.

Kenso Soai and Henri Kagan Win Nobel Chemistry Prize

Doctor Kenso Soai was shopping at a supermarket near his home when he received an unexpected call from the Nobel Committee. The 76-year-old Japanese scientist had just been named the latest Nobel laureate in chemistry, sharing the prize with French researcher Henri Kagan for helping solve a century-old mystery involving the “mirror images” of molecules. According to the committee, their work has solved one of the field’s enduring mysteries and helped advance pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Soai, a professor emeritus at the Tokyo University of Science, said it was “the most exciting day of my life.” Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, he remarked: “Although I can’t say I didn’t face any struggles, I was never distressed because I was able to make new discoveries, which was a process I enjoyed and found moving.” His win also marks the third consecutive year that a Japanese person or organization has received a Nobel Prize.

Hokkaido Ranks as Japan’s Most Attractive Prefecture for 18th Consecutive Year

Hokkaido has been named Japan’s most desirable prefecture for the 18th consecutive year, according to the latest annual survey. The country’s northernmost prefecture scored 68.0 points, well ahead of Kyoto in second with 53.5 and Okinawa in third with 49.1. The top three have remained unchanged for seven years in a row. Tokyo, meanwhile, climbed one place to fourth, overtaking Kanagawa, which fell to fifth. Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Nagano and Shizuoka rounded out the top 10.

At the other end of the table, Saga placed last with 15.1 points, behind Ibaraki and Gunma in 46th and 45th respectively. Saitama, which ranked bottom last year, finished 44th. The Brand Research Institute announced the results of the survey on Saturday. It was conducted between June and July of this year, with 31,666 respondents answering questions on 91 criteria, including regional attractiveness and a person’s willingness to visit or live in that region.

US Marine Accused of Killing Okinawan Woman

The body of 39-year-old Anna Yagi was discovered in a hotel in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday morning. Devin Ballard, a 20-year-old US Marine stationed at Futenma Air Base who was seen entering the hotel with Yagi, was arrested the following morning on suspicion of robbery and murder. Local police told news media outlets that he allegedly strangled Yagi and stole her wallet and backpack. Ballard has denied the allegations.

The case has prompted a strong reaction from the Japanese government, amid longstanding concerns in Okinawa over incidents involving US military personnel. Posting on X, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi described the alleged crime as “extremely brutal and heinous.” Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, meanwhile, said the incident was “utterly inexcusable” and filled him with “strong indignation.” He added that “incidents and accidents involving US military personnel cause significant anxiety to the local community and must never occur.”

Sightings of Japan’s Most-Wanted Fugitive Surge in Kanto Region

Police have received nearly 14,000 tips in the search for one of Japan’s most-wanted fugitives, with possible sightings of Yoichi Hatta particularly concentrated in the Kanto region. Oita Prefectural Police announced on Monday that it had received 13,978 tips concerning Hatta, who has been wanted since a fatal hit-and-run in Beppu in 2022. Nearly 4,950 of those tips came from Kanto, including 73 possible sightings reported in September alone, up from 50 in August.

Hatta, now 30, is wanted on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Police allege that he drove a car into two motorcycles ridden by two university students, killing 19-year-old Ikuto Fukutani and seriously injuring the other rider, before fleeing the scene. Investigators believe the suspect was traveling at nearly 100 kilometers per hour when he crashed into the motorcycles. Shortly before the crash, Hatta and Fukutani had been involved in a dispute at a nearby commercial facility.

Hunter × Hunter Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Is Done Letting Deadlines Dictate His Work

For decades, Japan’s work culture has treated the deadline as something close to sacred: a promise that must be kept regardless of exhaustion, pressure or personal cost. Yoshihiro Togashi, the creator of Hunter × Hunter, has never been particularly interested in playing by those rules. Rather than maintaining the relentless pace expected of a hit manga series, he has worked at his own pace, prioritizing creative freedom and stepping away when necessary.

Now, Togashi appears ready to take that principle a step further. In a recent announcement, he said that after completing his existing commitments, he would decline all deadline-based work requests. “Due to a combination of physical and mental health difficulties, I have decided that, after completing my current commitments, I will decline all future work with deadlines and prioritize my own manuscripts,” he wrote on X. The post has surpassed 36 million views.

Related Posts