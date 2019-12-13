Tokyo Entertainment Guide: 4 Modern and Traditional Theater Events | Dec 2019-Feb 2020

Tokyo is a magnetic city with a vibrant nightlife that covers everything from clubbing and live music to stand-up comedy and traditional performances. There are hundreds of events going on every week.

However, trying to book gigs (usually in Japanese via a complicated ticketing system) has gotten the best of us more than a few times. To save you hours of scouring the internet, TW has partnered up with Eplus to bring you the crème de la crème of Tokyo entertainment.

Eplus is one of the most popular ticketing websites in the country and offers an easy-to-navigate English platform to help you plan your perfect night out or weekend activity.

You certainly know about Tokyo’s many art galleries, but did you know the city is home to some great theaters too? Here are four theatrical events if you’re craving a bit of inspiring on-stage monologue this festive season.

1. Hanafurisode

Experience a beautiful fusion of Japanese traditional and contemporary dance. Up-and-coming performers will display a variety of Japanese dance and music styles, such as the elegant, traditional dance of hanafurisode, the well-coordinated kimono dance of hanakamuro, the lithe, covert ninja dance called hanashinobi, and the exciting taiko performance called hanawagaku. Don’t miss out on an amazing cultural performance complete with astounding sound and lighting effects.

Until December 27, Asakusa Kagekijyo, ¥1,500-¥6,000

2. Authentic Japanese Experience at Suigian

Walking into Suigian is like stepping back in time to the Edo period. Here you’ll experience short noh and kyogen stage performances, as well as gagaku and Nihon buyo dances and more. Before the show begins, a brief presentation of the highlights of the evening will ensure you have a good understanding of the stories woven on stage. Guests can also speak with the performers after the show and take pictures with them, making it an experience to remember. Not convinced? Check out our review of the theater here.

¥5,000-¥12,000

3. Chess the Musical

The celebrated musical Chess comes to the stage in Tokyo under new direction with the original London script. Starring tony-nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia), Samantha Barks (Les Misérables, Pretty Woman) – making her long-awaited Japan debut – and Luke Walsh (Rock of Ages), the cast is complete with the Japanese musical star Takanori Sato (Les Misérables, Elisabeth).

January 25 to February 9, 2020, Tokyo International Forum, ¥5,000-¥13,500

4. Death Note, the Musical

This never-before-seen fusion of Japanese manga and Broadway will amaze and astound. The music is produced by the Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn and acclaimed music director Jason Howland. Taking the helm is one of Japan’s most famous directors, Tamiya Kuriyama.

January 20 to February 9, 2020, Toshima Art and Culture Theater, ¥2,000-¥13,500

Sponsored Post