The latest Shibuya skyscraper, observatory and shopping complex opened on November 1, 2019. With direct access from Shibuya Station, Shibuya Scramble Square is home to a selection of restaurants covering a range of cuisines, international designer brands and favorite Japanese stores. The rooftop doubles as an observation spot where visitors can see a bird’s-eye view of the world-renown Shibuya Crossing, Yoyogi Park and beyond at a height of 229 meters.