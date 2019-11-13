Instagram Pinterest LinkedIn
The latest Shibuya skyscraper, observatory and shopping complex opened on November 1, 2019. With direct access from Shibuya Station, Shibuya Scramble Square is home to a selection of restaurants covering a range of cuisines, international designer brands and favorite Japanese stores. The rooftop doubles as an observation spot where visitors can see a bird’s-eye view of the world-renown Shibuya Crossing, Yoyogi Park and beyond at a height of 229 meters.

Address: 2-24 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Website: shibuya-scramble-square.com/   

Tel: 03-5468-5892

///pulp.posting.roaming

