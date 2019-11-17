17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 15–17

Tokyo is a luminous city in general, but the shopping developments, parks and even zoos shine like crazy diamonds during winter. This year is on the verge of getting out of hand, with several illumination displays launching in October, while others last well into spring (and even all year). Still, the inventive displays of holiday lights, with some of the most dazzling illuminations switching on this weekend, are sure to bring a bright smile to even the biggest Grinch’s face. There are plenty of other things to do in Tokyo this weekend, so let’s kick things off with the high-steppers in Shibuya.
Shibuya Street Dance Week
Shibuya Street Dance Week spans over seven days before culminating in a one day bonanza in Yoyogi Park. Whether you’re into Hip hop, pop and lock, freestyle, step or battle style … get busy at this feast of fancy footwork.
Caretta Shiodome Winter Illumination
Often ranked as the best winter illumination by lights junkies (yes, they’re out there), Caretta Shiodome’s winter illuminations are now in their 13th year. The electric show is perfect for an evening stroll through the swanky neighborhood.
Yokohama City of Lights Illumination
Stretching from Yokohama Station, through Grand Mall park and ending at Sakura Street, the illuminations at Yokohama take it to a whole new level this year with this city-wide illumination event.
Whisky Festival
Tokyo’s largest whisky event at Belle Salle Takadanobaba sets the bar for another two-day extravaganza capturing the history and romance of the beverage.
Brian Owens “Love Came Down” Japan Tour 2019
The OPRCT presents soul singer Brian Owens. With over 28 million views on YouTube, this sensational singer’s voice has been described as beautifully smooth but filled with raw passion.
Trevor Lock Live at Good Heavens!
Following his well-received shows in Tokyo earlier this year, the Englishman returns to showcase his new show – Gender Studies: Boy v Girl.
Christian Boltanski – Animitas II
French artist Christian Boltanski’s spellbinding installation at Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo is open for one more weekend. Boltanski is a leading figure in contemporary art, and is considered as France’s most influential living artist. Check out our review of the exhibition.
Japan Fisherman’s Festival 2019
The fifth annual Japan Fisherman’s Festival is set to deliver another great haul to Hibiya Park. From fresh fillets and succulent sushi to cooked crustaceans and tasty tempura there will be a wide selection of dishes available to try as well as refreshing beverages.
Tokyo Festival of Modular
The seventh edition of this international modular synthesizer festival will be held across Studio Mission and Club Contact, featuring lectures and workshops along with exhibitions and booths during the afternoon before things really kick off with for the evening event.
Midtown Christmas 2019
Tokyo Midtown is lighting up its gardens to celebrate the holidays again this year, bringing back their popular Starlight Garden event featuring a beautifully lit city garden.
Winter Illumination at Tokyo Dome
This year, Tokyo Dome is exploring the theme of 和 (read “wa”) with illuminations inspired by iconic and so-very-Japanese landscapes including Mount Fuji, a cherry blossom tree and the red torii gate.
The 16th Nomi no Ichi Antiques Market
The autumn market at Showa Kinen Park in Tachikawa incorporates a Tokyo Nordic City, showcasing Scandinavian produce including crafts and homewares as well as a special mamezaka snack plate section.
Momiji Festival at Keio Mogusaen Gardens
Experience traditional autumn leaf viewing in the beautiful gardens of Keio Mogusaen. The annual Momiji Festival runs for almost a month as the leaves change from yellow to bright red.
Masters at Work in Japan
The house music duo of Louie Vega and Kenny Dope, who have impacted the dance music industry since their debut in the ’90s, return to Tokyo for an unforgettable, family-friendly party at ageHa.
Hibiya Magic Time Illumination
With new and improved decorations, Hibiya Tokyo Midtown is sure to turn into a must-go romantic spot during the colder months. This year, see the colors change with the weeks as the displays change from icy blue to warm pinks, just in time for Valentine’s Day in mid-February.
Sanrio Puroland celebrates “Puro White Christmas”
This year Sanrio Puroland once again collaborates with leading digital producer NAKED Inc to create the Puroland x NAKED Magical Snow II. Featuring a seasonal blend of music shows, high tech illuminations and projection mapping, this year’s Magical Snow is primed to be the most magical yet.
Oedo Antique Market at Tokyo International Forum
Traders come from far and wide to set up their stalls selling everything from old kimonos, toys and ephemera to coins, ceramics, jewelry and furniture at this large outdoor antique market.
