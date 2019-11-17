17 Things To Do in Tokyo This Weekend: November 15–17

Tokyo is a luminous city in general, but the shopping developments, parks and even zoos shine like crazy diamonds during winter. This year is on the verge of getting out of hand, with several illumination displays launching in October, while others last well into spring (and even all year). Still, the inventive displays of holiday lights, with some of the most dazzling illuminations switching on this weekend, are sure to bring a bright smile to even the biggest Grinch’s face. There are plenty of other things to do in Tokyo this weekend, so let’s kick things off with the high-steppers in Shibuya.