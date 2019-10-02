Complete Guide to Where to Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo

Halloween 2019 in Tokyo has been well underway ever since Disney propped up the pumpkin and witch decorations in early September. Like everything else, Tokyo does Halloween better than anywhere in the world. Aside from simply joining the masses who converge in Shibuya and Roppongi every year, here’s a rundown of our top recommended events guaranteed to provide tricks and treats.
Kawasaki Halloween 2019
Outside of theme parks, this street festival in Kawasaki celebrating its 23rd year is recognized as the first Halloween party in Japan. Started in 1996 with a parade of 150 people and approximately 500 spectators, these days the festivities draw a crowd of well more than 100,000.
When: October 27
Where: Around Kawasaki Station
Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival 2019
Ikebukuro is taken over by over 10,000 cosplayers from all over the world and another 90,000 visitors who come watch. The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is an annual event started in 2014 and is now one of the largest cosplay events in Japan.
When: October 26-27
Where: Around Ikebukuro Station
The Oak Door Spooky Halloween Laboratory
On the two weeks leading up to Halloween, The Oak Door Bar at Grand Hyatt Tokyo will be crafting some very Instagram-worthy Halloween-themed cocktails. Pick your poison and sip on cocktails such as Eyeballs, or choose one of the test tube “wisdom shots” that change color as you pour in mysterious mixtures to complete the shots.
When: October 24-31
Where: The Oak Door
Haunted Tokyo Tours: Halloween Ghost Walk
Take a walk down Tokyo’s darkened alleyways and hear tales of misery, heartache, and the forever damned. Learn about the angry samurai spirits, go through a haunted tunnel, and drop by the home of Japan’s most famous ghost!
When: October 11, 18, 24 & 31
Where: Different areas of Tokyo
Sea Para Halloween 2019
Amusement park-meets-aquarium, Sea Paradise Hakkeijima offers their unique spin on spooky season. Join the red pandas, capybara, ducks and turtles at their Halloween party, watch penguins waddle their way around pumpkins and enjoy Halloween-themed versions of spectacular animal shows.
When: Until October 31
Where: Sea Paradise Hakkeijima
Disney’s Halloween 2019
Love it or hate it, Disney knows how to put on a show — and this year’s Halloween celebrations are no exception. With musical parades, themed merchandise and Halloween-themed foods, this theme park knows how to create a magical experience for everyone.
When: Until October 31
Where: Tokyo Disneyland
Hello Kitty Land Halloween Party
Sanrio Puroland, better known as Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, will open its doors with a new and gripping Halloween special. The limited event will be split between a kawaii day-time schedule and somewhat scary night-time schedule.
When: Until October 31
Where: Sanrio Puroland
Trader Vic’s Tokyo Halloween DJ Night Buffet
The chefs at Trader Vic’s Tokyo at The New Otani get into the seasonal spirit with a selection of suitable spooky Halloween menus. In addition to DJ music that will get guests into the Halloween mood, winners of the best Halloween costume contest will receive a dinner voucher.
When: October 26 & 27
Where: Hotel New Otani
Roppongi Hills Halloween 2019
Find special Halloween themed food and drinks – perfect for both children and adults – at cafés and restaurants throughout Roppongi Hills during the month of October. Don’t miss the Halloween parade on October 26. The parade’s cinematic theme is in conjunction with the Tokyo International Film Festival starting on October 28.
When: Until October 31
Where: Roppongi Hills
Wa-Halloween at Tokyo Dome
Celebrate everything Halloween with a Japanese twist this fall at Tokyo Dome. With a lineup of three spooky events sure to give you goosebumps, be scared or be square.
When: Until November 17
Where: Tokyo Dome
Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade
Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade is celebrating its 37th parade this year. Highly popular – more than 1,000 children in costumes of all kinds parade along the 1km route through Harajuku and Omotesando. A number of nearby stores will hand out candy to participating children (under age 12 only).
When: October 27
Where: Harajuku–Omotesando
Halloween at Tokyo Disney Sea 2019
Once again your favorite Disney characters take on the evil forces during this magical and mysterious Halloween festival. Enjoy special seasonal Halloween decorations, photo spots, music, fireworks and more.
When: Until October 31
Where: Tokyo DisneySea
