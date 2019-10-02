Complete Guide to Where to Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo

Halloween 2019 in Tokyo has been well underway ever since Disney propped up the pumpkin and witch decorations in early September. Like everything else, Tokyo does Halloween better than anywhere in the world. Aside from simply joining the masses who converge in Shibuya and Roppongi every year, here’s a rundown of our top recommended events guaranteed to provide tricks and treats.

Outside of theme parks, this street festival in Kawasaki celebrating its 23rd year is recognized as the first Halloween party in Japan. Started in 1996 with a parade of 150 people and approximately 500 spectators, these days the festivities draw a crowd of well more than 100,000.

When: October 27

Where: Around Kawasaki Station

Ikebukuro is taken over by over 10,000 cosplayers from all over the world and another 90,000 visitors who come watch. The Ikebukuro Halloween Cosplay Festival is an annual event started in 2014 and is now one of the largest cosplay events in Japan. When: October 26-27

Where: Around Ikebukuro Station

On the two weeks leading up to Halloween, The Oak Door Bar at Grand Hyatt Tokyo will be crafting some very Instagram-worthy Halloween-themed cocktails. Pick your poison and sip on cocktails such as Eyeballs, or choose one of the test tube “wisdom shots” that change color as you pour in mysterious mixtures to complete the shots. When: October 24-31

Where: The Oak Door

Take a walk down Tokyo’s darkened alleyways and hear tales of misery, heartache, and the forever damned. Learn about the angry samurai spirits, go through a haunted tunnel, and drop by the home of Japan’s most famous ghost! When: October 11, 18, 24 & 31

Where: Different areas of Tokyo Sea Para Halloween 2019 Amusement park-meets-aquarium, Sea Paradise Hakkeijima offers their unique spin on spooky season. Join the red pandas, capybara, ducks and turtles at their Halloween party, watch penguins waddle their way around pumpkins and enjoy Halloween-themed versions of spectacular animal shows. When: Until October 31

Where: Sea Paradise Hakkeijima

Love it or hate it, Disney knows how to put on a show — and this year’s Halloween celebrations are no exception. With musical parades, themed merchandise and Halloween-themed foods, this theme park knows how to create a magical experience for everyone. When: Until October 31

Where: Tokyo Disneyland

Sanrio Puroland, better known as Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, will open its doors with a new and gripping Halloween special. The limited event will be split between a kawaii day-time schedule and somewhat scary night-time schedule. When: Until October 31

Where: Sanrio Puroland

The chefs at Trader Vic’s Tokyo at The New Otani get into the seasonal spirit with a selection of suitable spooky Halloween menus. In addition to DJ music that will get guests into the Halloween mood, winners of the best Halloween costume contest will receive a dinner voucher.

When: October 26 & 27

Where: Hotel New Otani

Find special Halloween themed food and drinks – perfect for both children and adults – at cafés and restaurants throughout Roppongi Hills during the month of October. Don’t miss the Halloween parade on October 26. The parade’s cinematic theme is in conjunction with the Tokyo International Film Festival starting on October 28.

When: Until October 31

Where: Roppongi Hills

Celebrate everything Halloween with a Japanese twist this fall at Tokyo Dome. With a lineup of three spooky events sure to give you goosebumps, be scared or be square. When: Until November 17

Where: Tokyo Dome

Harajuku Omotesando Hello Halloween Pumpkin Parade is celebrating its 37th parade this year. Highly popular – more than 1,000 children in costumes of all kinds parade along the 1km route through Harajuku and Omotesando. A number of nearby stores will hand out candy to participating children (under age 12 only).

When: October 27

Where: Harajuku–Omotesando