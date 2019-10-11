11 Tokyo Halloween Events Actually Happening on October 31

Halloween festivities in Tokyo started on September 1, and the biggest costume parties ran amok this past weekend. However, there are still plenty of events, parties and parades planned for the actual day of All Hallows’ Eve.
The Oak Door Spooky Halloween Laboratory
On the two weeks leading up to Halloween, The Oak Door Bar at Grand Hyatt Tokyo will be crafting some very Instagram-worthy Halloween-themed cocktails. Pick your poison and sip on cocktails such as Eyeballs, or choose one of the test tube “wisdom shots” that change color as you pour in mysterious mixtures to complete the shots.
When: October 24-31
Where: The Oak Door
Haunted Tokyo Tours: Halloween Ghost Walk
Take a walk down Tokyo’s darkened alleyways and hear tales of misery, heartache, and the forever damned. Learn about the angry samurai spirits, go through a haunted tunnel, and drop by the home of Japan’s most famous ghost!
When: October 11, 18, 24 & 31
Where: Different areas of Tokyo
Halloween Party @ Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel
This masquerade ball (masquerade masks required) is truly a one-of-a-kind Halloween bash complete with DJs and artists such as Maki Nomiya, Shuya Okino, Tanaka Tomoyuki (Fantastic Plastic Machine), Takaaki Umezawa and more. There will also be a Peking opera performance, a tea ceremony, live calligraphy and even pole dancing.
When: October 31
Where: Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel
Cyber Japan X Big Halloween Party
The Cyber Japan dancers take the stage at WOMB for a night of flirty, freaky, Halloween fun! The Shibuya club scene staple serves up its usual EDM and house mix for seasonal spooky times and guarantees your fix of cute girls in cute costumes as idol dance team Cyber Japan puts on a live performance that is sure to get even a vampire’s pulse racing.
When: October 31
Where: WOMB
Disney’s Halloween 2019
Love it or hate it, Disney knows how to put on a show — and this year’s Halloween celebrations are no exception. With musical parades, themed merchandise and Halloween-themed foods, this theme park knows how to create a magical experience for everyone.
When: Until October 31
Where: Tokyo Disneyland
Limited-Edition Pastries at Cafe & Dining ZelkovA
Enjoy two unique Halloween-inspired desserts at The Strings Omotesando’s in-house café. The Almond Milk Parfait is for those who love classic desserts. The Coffee Mont Blanc is a more complex dessert with flavors such as cinnamon, cappuccino, fresh cream topped with crispy meringue.
When: Until November 4
Where: The Strings Omotesando
Hello Kitty Land Halloween Party
Sanrio Puroland, better known as Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, will open its doors with a new and gripping Halloween special. The limited event will be split between a kawaii day-time schedule and somewhat scary night-time schedule.
When: Until October 31
Where: Sanrio Puroland
Roppongi Hills Halloween 2019
Find special Halloween themed food and drinks – perfect for both children and adults – at cafés and restaurants throughout Roppongi Hills during the month of October. Don’t miss the Halloween parade on October 26. The parade’s cinematic theme is in conjunction with the Tokyo International Film Festival starting on October 28.
When: Until October 31
Where: Roppongi Hills
Wa-Halloween at Tokyo Dome
Celebrate everything Halloween with a Japanese twist this fall at Tokyo Dome. With a lineup of three spooky events sure to give you goosebumps, be scared or be square.
When: Until November 17
Where: Tokyo Dome
Halloween at Tokyo Disney Sea 2019
Once again your favorite Disney characters take on the evil forces during this magical and mysterious Halloween festival. Enjoy special seasonal Halloween decorations, photo spots, music, fireworks and more.
When: Until October 31
Where: Tokyo DisneySea
Sea Para Halloween 2019
Amusement park-meets-aquarium, Sea Paradise Hakkeijima offers their unique spin on spooky season. Join the red pandas, capybara, ducks and turtles at their Halloween party, watch penguins waddle their way around pumpkins and enjoy Halloween-themed versions of spectacular animal shows.
When: Until October 31
Where: Sea Paradise Hakkeijima
