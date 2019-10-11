11 Tokyo Halloween Events Actually Happening on October 31

Halloween festivities in Tokyo started on September 1, and the biggest costume parties ran amok this past weekend. However, there are still plenty of events, parties and parades planned for the actual day of All Hallows’ Eve.

On the two weeks leading up to Halloween, The Oak Door Bar at Grand Hyatt Tokyo will be crafting some very Instagram-worthy Halloween-themed cocktails. Pick your poison and sip on cocktails such as Eyeballs, or choose one of the test tube “wisdom shots” that change color as you pour in mysterious mixtures to complete the shots. When: October 24-31

Where: The Oak Door

Take a walk down Tokyo’s darkened alleyways and hear tales of misery, heartache, and the forever damned. Learn about the angry samurai spirits, go through a haunted tunnel, and drop by the home of Japan’s most famous ghost! When: October 11, 18, 24 & 31

Where: Different areas of Tokyo Halloween Party @ Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel This masquerade ball (masquerade masks required) is truly a one-of-a-kind Halloween bash complete with DJs and artists such as Maki Nomiya, Shuya Okino, Tanaka Tomoyuki (Fantastic Plastic Machine), Takaaki Umezawa and more. There will also be a Peking opera performance, a tea ceremony, live calligraphy and even pole dancing. When: October 31

Where: Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel Cyber Japan X Big Halloween Party The Cyber Japan dancers take the stage at WOMB for a night of flirty, freaky, Halloween fun! The Shibuya club scene staple serves up its usual EDM and house mix for seasonal spooky times and guarantees your fix of cute girls in cute costumes as idol dance team Cyber Japan puts on a live performance that is sure to get even a vampire’s pulse racing. When: October 31

Where: WOMB

Love it or hate it, Disney knows how to put on a show — and this year’s Halloween celebrations are no exception. With musical parades, themed merchandise and Halloween-themed foods, this theme park knows how to create a magical experience for everyone. When: Until October 31

Where: Tokyo Disneyland Limited-Edition Pastries at Cafe & Dining ZelkovA Enjoy two unique Halloween-inspired desserts at The Strings Omotesando’s in-house café. The Almond Milk Parfait is for those who love classic desserts. The Coffee Mont Blanc is a more complex dessert with flavors such as cinnamon, cappuccino, fresh cream topped with crispy meringue. When: Until November 4

Where: The Strings Omotesando

Sanrio Puroland, better known as Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, will open its doors with a new and gripping Halloween special. The limited event will be split between a kawaii day-time schedule and somewhat scary night-time schedule. When: Until October 31

Where: Sanrio Puroland

Find special Halloween themed food and drinks – perfect for both children and adults – at cafés and restaurants throughout Roppongi Hills during the month of October. Don’t miss the Halloween parade on October 26. The parade’s cinematic theme is in conjunction with the Tokyo International Film Festival starting on October 28.

When: Until October 31

Where: Roppongi Hills

Celebrate everything Halloween with a Japanese twist this fall at Tokyo Dome. With a lineup of three spooky events sure to give you goosebumps, be scared or be square. When: Until November 17

Where: Tokyo Dome