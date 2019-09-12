It’s a moment Japan has been waiting for since July 2009, the day that sealed the country’s fate as 2019 Rugby World CupTM hosts. That’s ten years of preparation and build-up, not only by the 300-strong team that makes up the Rugby World CupTM Organising Committee, but also by the teams taking part and the fans looking forward to a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Japan.

If you’re one of those visiting fans – or even if you’re a local planning to catch a few games in one or all of the 12 host cities – then you’ll want to get your hands on a copy of the new travel guide magazine The Rugby Fan’s Guide to Japan while you traverse the country.

Produced by Tokyo Weekender in collaboration with Asahi and sold for ¥800 at stockists around the country, the magazine offers a wealth of information for those looking to explore major cities as well as lesser-known towns and sights, taking you all the way from Kyushu in the south to Hokkaido in the north.

Covering more than 20 places to visit, this guide leads you on personal adventures, highlighting top attractions and places to stay, shop, eat and relax. Whether you’ve only got one day to spare for a quick getaway in between rugby games or you’ve kept a bit of time aside for a longer spontaneous trip, you’ll find plenty of inspiration in here. Each city or prefecture feature is geared towards offering you self-guided tour suggestions, and towards the back of the magazine you’ll find a transportation guide plus a map of Japan that plots where the 12 stadiums are located in case you need a bit of additional advice to finding your way around.

Finally, this wouldn’t be a guide for rugby fans without a look at the different teams participating and the key players to watch, as well as a tournament timetable so you can keep track of where and when your top teams are playing.

The Rugby Fan’s Guide to Japan goes on sale for ¥800 on September 20. To find a copy of the magazine in Tokyo, here are several recommended distribution spots:

Airport shops:

Kaizosha Bookstore at Haneda Airport International Terminal

Kaizosha Bookstore at Narita Airport

Tsutaya Bookstore at Narita Airport

Around Tokyo:

Kumazawa Bookstore near Shinagawa Station

Meishodo Atre Ueno

Yurindo in Akihabara

Libro Plus in Ginza

Kinokuniya in Shinjuku

Yurindo near Yokohama Station

For online purchasing:

Tower Records tower.jp

