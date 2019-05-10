10 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: May 31–June 2

“Everyone has to start somewhere. We will cheer you on as you leave that starting line.” That was the message Star Wars creator George Lucas gave Tetsuya Bessho when the acclaimed Japanese actor founded the Short Shorts Film Festival 21 years ago.

At this year’s version of the increasingly popular film festival, hundreds of free screenings will be held across Tokyo. And just as Kitster and Wald cheered on Anakin Skywalker at the starting line of the pod race in Star Wars: Episode I, George Lucas was able to cheer Bessho on to victory.

Other forceful events happening in Tokyo this weekend include multiple summer music festivals, motorcycle festivals, iris festivals and more.