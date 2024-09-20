The world-renowned Courtyard by Marriott brand has opened its first hotel in Hokkaido, located in the island’s capital, Sapporo. Although Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo is close to the heart of the city, it’s still surrounded by nature, with scenic views from the top floors, allowing visitors to experience the island’s four seasons to the fullest.

With a host of modern amenities and a prime location, right by Nakajima Park and Toyohira River, Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo is an ideal base for bleisure travel — a new form of travel rapidly gaining popularity, in which people combine work trips with leisure time.

The hotel also pays homage to Hokkaido’s regional cuisine; in a nod to Sapporo’s nighttime parfait culture, it offers shime-parfait in its bistro for anyone hoping to experience a little of the city’s famed dining custom.

Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo Embraces the Booming ‘Bleisure’ Trend

Joining eight other locations across Japan, Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo is in good company as the latest venture in the classic Marriott chain. The brand, known for its stylish and elegant options for trailblazers, exemplifies the concept of “bleisure.” Fast wifi, a convenient location, areas for coworking and comfy beds with high-quality bedding add up to a very comfortable hotel, while also offering plenty of opportunities to indulge and relax.

Even its on-site restaurant, The Lounge boasts plugs at the tables, making it a great place to work while sipping local beverages or even savoring a parfait.

Extend your stay to experience the best that Sapporo has to offer, cocooned in an ease that only this sort of comfort provides. Miss your gym? No worries, because Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo has its own on-site fitness center, complete with Technogym equipment for exclusive use of hotel guests, open 24 hours.There’s even an open bath, Japanese style.

Enjoy the Best of Sapporo

The 321 rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo offer stunning natural scenery. To the west is Sapporo’s beloved Nakajima Park, with its pretty Japanese style garden and pond with bridges and ducks in the warmer months; to the east is Toyohira River, lined with greenery and places to run, cycle and unwind.

Whether you’re a night owl or early bird, nature lover or city slicker, the hotel’s central location offers the best of both worlds. With the river and park so close by, guests are a mere hop, skip and jump away from natural tranquility. You can also walk to the center of Susukino in just 10 minutes, putting you right in the middle of the sights, smells and sounds of Hokkaido’s busiest, most bustling city.

Experience Hokkaido’s Local Cuisine and Shime Parfait

Taste the famous flavors of Hokkaido at the two distinctive dining options in Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo. The Lounge offers American-style bistro food; while Substance hosts a veritable buffet made using local ingredients during the day, followed by Hokkaido cuisine in the evening.

The Lounge, Bar Lounge

The Lounge, the hotel’s American-style bistro, serves coffee from Morihico, a popular roaster from Sapporo, alongside local beers and wine. During the day, The Lounge offers an exclusive Courtyard Burger made using Hokkaido beef, and an extra-special afternoon tea set that concludes with a performance before your very eyes. The afternoon tea includes a selection of sweet and savory snacks and scones, finished with a dessert that is garnished by the chef at the table. Black and herb teas are provided by US organic tea brand, The Art of Tea.

Its seasonal parfait is done truly Sapporo style: Not only is it served during lunch service, but it’s also on offer in the evening until 10 p.m. as a shime, or closing dish, to be enjoyed after a busy day or fun-filled evening before retiring to bed.

Substance, All-Day Dining Restaurant

Head to the second floor for refined dining at the all-day-dining restaurant Substance. Breakfast and lunch are offered buffet-style. At the lunch buffet, over 20 different types of deli are on offer, many made with local ingredients, including the salad bar, which uses fresh vegetables from Hokkaido.

Dinnertime at Substance is headed up by Shunsuke Tanaka, an experienced chef who cut his teeth in France, then perfected his skills through the years running his own French restaurant in Tokyo. Substance operates as a semi-open kitchen, so guests can glance over to admire the chefs hard at work. Of course, the restaurant even has rooms that can be used for meetings and private gatherings.

Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo is an ideal base for travelers who want to do it all. Its wide range of facilities, easily accessible location, and the special touches peppered throughout mean that guests will leave the city with a trove of Hokkaido-made memories, eager to return.

—-

Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo is a 3-minute walk from the Nakajima Koen Station on the Sapporo Municipal Subway. From Sapporo Station, it’s approximately 12 minutes by train and 10 minutes by car.

To book your stay with Courtyard by Marriott Sapporo, click here.