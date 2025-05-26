Nestled in the heart of Japan, the brand-new Central Japan International Medical Center (CJIMC) stands as a beacon of excellence in global health care. With state-of-the-art facilities and highly advanced technology, coupled with an intense focus on quality of care, CJIMC is emerging as a premier destination for international patients seeking top-tier medical services in Asia.

“Having seen medical care from all over the world, I designed this medical center with a global approach, equipped to treat patients from all backgrounds. The facility is supposed to feel more like a hotel than a hospital,” explains Dr. Jitsuhiro Yamada, the chairperson of Central Japan International Medical Center and a past international president of Lions Clubs International.

CJIMC caters to patients of all backgrounds and nationalities — among them, medical tourists who come to Japan specifically to access cutting-edge care at a comparatively low cost. The facility offers a wide variety of services, including comprehensive health screenings and checkups, but what perhaps stands out most is its Proton Therapy Center, which is home to one of the world’s most advanced and innovative radiation oncology treatment systems.

Revolutionizing Cancer Care

At the heart of CJIMC’s Proton Therapy Center lies the Varian ProBeam 360°, a highly advanced proton therapy system made in the US. Unlike traditional radiation therapy (which uses X-ray and gamma ray particles), the ProBeam 360° uses a proton particle beam, which is able to accurately zero in on tumors; this allows for unparalleled precision in targeting cancerous cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues, proving particularly effective for treating cancers in delicate locations.

“Cancer is the scariest diagnosis a patient can receive,” Dr. Yamada says. “We’ve integrated the ProBeam 360°, a highly effective, third-generation proton therapy equipment.” This cutting-edge treatment is offered in very few locations worldwide. “We’re working hard to make it easier for international patients to receive cutting-edge cancer treatment here.”

The Proton Therapy Center is led by Dr. Nobukazu Fuwa, one of Japan’s most respected radiation oncology experts, and treatments are delivered on an outpatient basis. Each treatment session usually takes 10 to 15 minutes, meaning that patients spend just a fraction of their day in the hospital. Though it varies based on cancer type and severity, Dr. Yamada says that proton therapy can sometimes conclude in around 21 sessions — for example, in the case of prostate cancer — allowing patients to receive a full course of treatment in a single month.

It’s an especially appealing option given the high costs of healthcare in America. “With proton therapy that uses the American-made Varian system, even after purchasing round-trip airfare to Japan and getting gifts for your family here, the total cost would still be lower than just receiving treatment in the US,” notes Dr. Yamada.

A Leading Force in Preventive Medicine

Beyond specialized treatment, CJIMC is also a hub for preventive care and comprehensive health screening. The hospital offers full-body checkup packages designed to detect health issues at their earliest, most treatable stages — including full-body cancer screenings, cardiovascular system screenings and brain screenings. As such, it’s an ideal destination for health-conscious travelers seeking peace of mind.

The full-body cancer screening course includes an MRI, blood testing and a PET/CT scan, a combined imaging test that shows both the metabolic activity and detailed anatomy of one’s body. In America, PET scans can cost several thousand dollars, and insurance can refuse to cover the examination if it’s deemed not medically necessary.

CJIMC is also equipped with an Elmammo PET scanner, a PET imaging system dedicated exclusively to breast cancer detection. This groundbreaking technology delivers highly accurate results without the discomfort of traditional mammography, making it an extremely popular option for female patients.

International Support and Accessibility

Recognizing the increasing demand from international patients, CJIMC works with English-speaking coordinators to assist with every step, from scheduling and payment to medical interpretation and aftercare support. Patient privacy and comfort are a top priority, and the facility’s staff work hard to ensure that every international visitor experiences seamless, compassionate and culturally sensitive care.

Although some overseas visitors may not be familiar with Gifu, it’s centrally located and easy to reach from any of Japan’s major cities. Situated just over an hour from Chubu Centrair International Airport and within easy reach of Nagoya, the hospital is easily accessible by high-speed rail, expressway or plane.

Moreover, Gifu’s beautiful nature and rich cultural heritage offer a peaceful and restorative environment — ideal for recovery and rehabilitation. Patients can experience the tranquility of Japan’s heartland while receiving world-class medical care.

Culture, History and Natural Beauty

The medical center is located in close proximity to a number of scenic and culturally rich locations, which patients can explore once their treatment has concluded. Among them is the picturesque mountain village of Shirakawa-go, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its traditional gassho-zukuri thatched-roof farmhouses — an enchanting, fairy tale-esque view. Nearby, the Okuhida region beckons with its dramatic 3,000-meter-class peaks and a wealth of natural hot springs, perfect for relaxation and recovery. Access is convenient: It takes just about 1 hour and 40 minutes by express train from the medical center to Takayama Station, which serves as the gateway to all these areas.

The town of Inuyama, which neighbors CJIMC, is also full of things to do. It’s home to Inuyama Castle, one of the five national treasure castles in Japan alongside Himeji and Matsumoto castles. Its main keep offers panoramic views of the Kiso River. ​The area surrounding the castle retains its Edo-period charm, with narrow lanes lined with traditional merchant houses, quaint shops and local eateries. The castle town is domestically known for the Inuyama Festival in early April, where intricately decorated floats are paraded through the streets, illuminated by hundreds of lanterns. ​

Just a short distance from the castle, Museum Meiji-Mura is an open-air museum showcasing over 60 culturally significant buildings from the Meiji era. Among its treasures is the reconstructed main entrance of Tokyo’s old Imperial Hotel, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Visitors can explore historic structures, ride a steam locomotive and wander through all 100 hectares of the whimsical park-museum steeped in nostalgia and historical significance. ​

Elevating Global Health Standards

As the world becomes more interconnected, the need for trusted, globally accessible health care providers continues to grow. With its fusion of cutting-edge technology, medical expertise and patient-centered care, Central Japan International Medical Center is poised to become a global leader in modern medicine.

Whether it’s the quiet dignity of individualized care or the seamless integration of some of the world’s most advanced medical innovations, CJIMC embodies the values that have long placed Japan at the forefront of health care globally. “I always teach new doctors that the center of medicine is not the doctor, but the patient. Patients come to us troubled by illness, and it is our job as doctors to use our knowledge to support them,” says Dr. Yamada.

More Info

Central Japan International Medical Center

1-1 Kenkonomachi, Minokamo, Gifu 505-8510

T: +81 574-66-1100

cjimc-hp.com