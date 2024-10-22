The Museum of the Imperial Collections,Sannomaru Shozokan, located in the East Gardens of Tokyo Imperial Palace, is a haven for art lovers. It’s home to an impressive collection of around 6,100 artworks, all of which have been passed down over the centuries by the Imperial Family. Many of the items on display here rank among Japan’s most valuable masterpieces.

Since reopening last year after undergoing construction, Sannomaru Shozokan has attracted worldwide attention. Now, keen visitors have the chance to experience the museum in their own private viewing session, expertly guided by a museum curator — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to encounter rare and culturally valuable works firsthand.

What is Sannomaru Shozokan?

Sannomaru Shozokan is the majestic complex that houses the art collections of the Japanese Imperial Family. Reopened last year after a transformative renewal, the space is designed to showcase these pieces in all their glory.

The collections contain a wide variety of art, mostly ranging from pre-modern period to the 19th century; visitors to Sannomaru Shozokan can enjoy rotating curated exhibitions, each focused on a specific theme, that provide a fascinating window into Eastern art. Key pieces include an enviable collection of nihonga paintings; calligraphy from 8th century China; and even gifts from visiting dignitaries, like some Italian art pieces from the 19th century.

About the Sannomaru Shozokan Exclusive Night Tour

Sannomaru Shozokan is now offering a private evening viewing of the Imperial Collection after closing hours with an expert guide. This rare and exciting opportunity is combined with a variety of exclusive, curated, only-in-Japan experiences. There are three different tour options available, each offering a deep insight into a specific part of Japanese culture.

Tour for the Culinary Curious: Sushi-Making and a Japanese Tea Break

Dive into a world of exquisite culinary adventure with a sushi-making experience, held at the long-established sushi restaurant Matsunozushi.

The sushi session is an opportunity to indulge in the world-class sushi, meticulously prepared by a fourth-generation sushi chef, Yoshinori Tezuka. Known for his work at high-profile events — including making sushi for the G20 summit and serving sushi for the British royal family — Tezuka provides a professional’s insight into the art of sushi-making.

During this experience, guests can not only enjoy exquisite sushi made with fresh ingredients, they also get to try preparing their own sushi with Tezuka’s guidance, using traditional tools such as a hinoki wood cutting board and lacquered tableware.

This tour additionally includes a Japanese tea break at the Marunouchi location of the legendary Ippodo Tea. Ippodo’s origins date back three centuries to the year 1717; it was initially called Omiya, and specialized in tea and ceramics. In 1846, the shop was renamed Ippodo, which literally means “preserve one.” Step inside its Kaboku tearoom to be transported to the heart of Japanese tradition, savoring the refined flavors and peaceful mood, resting and unwinding while enjoying properly brewed Japanese tea.

Whether you are a sushi aficionado or a curious beginner, a tea master or new to the art of tea leaves, this experience promises a memorable journey into Japan’s gastronomic culture. Leave with a whole new insight into Japan’s culinary world, as well as its artistic heritage.

Tour for the Fine Diners: Reiwa Commemorative Dinner

Experience a touch of imperial luxury with the Reiwa Commemorative Menu at Hotel New Otani. This exclusive dining experience offers a specially curated menu that pays homage to the enthronement banquet — an opulent historic event that the hotel catered following the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito in 2019, which was attended by dignitaries from 190 countries.

The menu recreates and reimagines the dishes that were served to these distinguished guests at the original banquet, all served on famed Arita tableware: premium dashi, lamb and black truffle pie and seasonal sweets, among other delectable courses.

Following your private museum tour, this exquisite meal is a great chance to taste Japan’s historic culinary landscape in a completely new, refined way.

Tour for the Artistically Inclined: Artistic Elegance With Wine

For art enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs, the Artistic Elegance With Wine tour at artwine.tokyo is the opportunity to create your own art after being inspired at Sannomaru Shozokan. The artwine.tokyo classes invite guests to replicate masterpieces by world-renowned artists such as Hokusai in its high-end art studio. Over the course of two hours, art school graduates will guide you through the painting process.

The session goes beyond mere replication; it incorporates wine pairings that complement your current artistic focus; as you paint, you’ll also savor carefully selected wines. This tour caters to both seasoned artists and those new to painting, with a flexible approach that encourages personal expression and enjoyment. After appreciating someone else’s art, what better than creating your own?

