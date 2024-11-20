Nestled in the far south of Nagano Prefecture, Matsukawa sits in the heart of the Ina Valley, framed by the Central and Southern Alps. The first attempts at fruit farming in Matsukawa date back to the Edo period, though most orchards only began appearing in the Taisho period. While Matsukawa is famous for its Fuji apples and Japanese pears, it now produces a wide variety of fruits, including cherries, blueberries, peaches, plums, prunes and grapes. From June to November, there’s always something in season, ready to be picked and enjoyed.

Known for its thriving orchards and picturesque landscapes, Matsukawa offers a unique experience for those who love fresh fruit, fine wine and outdoor dining. And one of the best ways to enjoy these things is through a gastronomy tour, which allows visitors to indulge in the region’s finest flavors, from freshly picked fruits to locally crafted wines.

Tour Matsukawa’s Breweries and Sip On Fine Wines

Matsukawa’s winemaking tradition is an essential part of its agricultural heritage. The region’s high temperature fluctuations, abundant sunlight and terraced topography make it ideal for cultivating fruits like apples and grapes, producing high-quality wines that reflect the warm character of the Ina Valley.

Your journey begins with a stay at Seiryuen, a traditional inn known for its soothing natural hot springs. Once you’re checked in, a private taxi will collect you from your accommodation to start the brewery tour.

Mashino Wine

Perched 750 meters above Matsukawa, Mashino Wine has been crafting wines and ciders since 1987, highlighting the distinct profiles of locally grown apples and grapes. After a guided tour of the production facilities and cellars with head brewer Tsukuri Suyama, you’ll be led to a picturesque grassy clearing just outside the winery. Here, you can indulge in a tasting of their wines, hard ciders and (if available) apple brandy along with finger food, all while taking in the breathtaking panorama of the Southern Alps, which extends as far as the eye can see.

VinVie

The next stop on the tour is VinVie, a boutique winery and cidery founded in 2018, known for its innovative approach to winemaking. In addition to producing beloved crisp whites and robust reds, VinVie pushes boundaries with experimental brews such as aromatic hopped ciders and dry ciders fermented using yeast strains sourced from bees. The tasting room, with its glass-paneled windows, offers a clear view of the production room and cellar, allowing visitors to observe the winemaking process firsthand. With a dedicated team of four, VinVie produces around 20,000 bottles each year to ensure each bottle is at tip-top quality. One of the founding members, Atsushi Sato, personally guides visitors through the tasting experience, sharing the origins and meticulous production processes behind each glass.

Pick and Sample Seasonal Fruits at Shirota Orchards

At Shirota Orchards, enjoy a guided tour of the vineyards and fields personally led by a farmer. Depending on the season, you’ll get hands-on experience harvesting ripe, in-season fruit such as apples, pears, plums, prunes and cherries. As you walk through the orchard, the farmer will also explain the organic cultivation process, the different varieties of the produce and the region’s ideal growing conditions. Afterward, gather around for a tasting session where the farmer will prepare and serve the freshly picked fruits, allowing you to savor the flavors of the day’s harvest.

Dine Al Fresco at Orchard Restaurant Matsukawa

Orchard Restaurant Matsukawa, helmed by Chef Akihiko Sakamoto and his wife Cristina, offers an unforgettable French dining experience rooted in the local flavors of Matsukawa and the Ina Valley. Each weekend, the restaurant moves to a new picturesque location, with a recent setting being at Marutomo Okuta Farm — a scenic spot nestled among apple orchards, framed by the majestic Central and Southern Alps.

The evening begins with a guided orchard tour led by a resident farmer, who shares insights into fruit cultivation. Then, guests raise a glass of locally brewed hard cider in a toast with the farmer, followed by an aperitif. As the sun sets, prepare to be treated to a seven-course al fresco dinner, illuminated by the soft glow of lanterns. The meal features expertly crafted, seasonal French dishes, paired with cider and wine, all while seated at heated kotatsu tables to ward off the evening chill. Jackets are also provided to ensure guests’ comfort throughout this enchanting outdoor experience.

End the Day with a Relaxing Onsen Soak at Seiryuen

After a day of exploration, you’ll be whisked away by private taxi to Seiryuen, a charming traditional onsen inn tucked away in nature. Slip into a comfortable yukata and unwind with a rejuvenating soak in the inn’s natural hot springs, where both indoor and outdoor baths soothe tired feet and relax the body.

In the morning, wake up to a thoughtfully prepared breakfast by Orchard Restaurant Matsukawa. The spread includes an apple and bacon hot sandwich, apple soup, fresh salads, a smoothie and your choice of coffee or tea, complemented by an abundance of freshly sliced, seasonal fruits. The meal is further enhanced with a tasting trio of juices, made from the region’s most popular apple varieties. After this nourishing breakfast, you’ll check out from Seiryuen, bringing your gastronomy tour to a close.

Getting to Matsukawa:

Two hours by car from Nagoya IC to Matsukawa IC, or three hours by car from Hachioji IC to Matsukawa IC.

Express buses are also available from Shinjuku Station and Nagoya’s Meitetsu Bus Center.